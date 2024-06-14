EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

14.06.2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
09 Dec 2022 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.30 % 22,396,070
Previous publication % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
738,8943.30 % %


Language: English
