ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 31, 2024 at 09:52 am EDT
31.05.2024 / 15:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ZEAL Network SE
Street:
Straßenbahnring 11
Postal code:
20251
City:
Hamburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
15.16 %
0 %
15.16 %
22396070
Previous notification
13.81 %
0 %
13.81 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZEAL241
0
3394550
0 %
15.16 %
Total
3394550
15.16 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
At any time
81
0 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
2
0 %
Total
83
0 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
14.38 %
%
14.38 %
UBS Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
14.38 %
%
14.38 %
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
14.38 %
%
14.38 %
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
14.38 %
%
14.38 %
UBS Holding (France) SA
%
%
%
UBS (France) S.A.
%
%
%
UBS La Maison de Gestion
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31 May 2024
ZEAL Network SE is a Germany-based provider of state lottery products on the Internet. The Company operates mainly under the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com. The Companyâs offer includes Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlucksSpirale, syndicates, Keno and the German TV Lottery. ZEAL Network SE operates both domestically and abroad.