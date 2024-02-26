Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines for metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases and other rare disease areas with unmet medical needs. The Company's peptide-based product candidates includes clinical development, registration and, potentially, commercialization. Its pipeline includes three product candidates in clinical development: glepaglutide, which is being developed to treat short bowel syndrome, or SBS; dasiglucagon formulated for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for better diabetes management; and dasiglucagon for use in the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. The Company operates in Denmark and the USA and has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates, including collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)