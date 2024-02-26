BOEHRINGER EXEC BROUILLON TELLS REUTERS IT IS NOT CLEAR YET WHETHER SURVODUTIDE, CO-DEVELOPED WITH ZEALAND PHARMA, WILL FIRST BE LAUNCHED AGAINST LIVER DISEASE MASH OR OBESITY
|RE
|04:11pm
|RE
