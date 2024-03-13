Company announcement – No. 14 / 2024

New Employee Elected Directors to the Board of Zealand Pharma A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 13, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78). The employees of Zealand Pharma A/S have elected the following employee representatives and alternates for the Company’s Board of Directors:

Employee representatives:

Frederik Beck (re-elected)

Anneline Nansen (re-elected)

Ludovic Otterbein (newly elected)

Adam Nygaard (newly elected)

As alternates for the employee-elected board members, the following were elected:

Tanja Erichsen

Katja Hansen

Lars Pedersen

Cecilie Kold

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Zealand Pharma A/S on 20 March 2024. At the same time the current board members Jens Peter Stenvang, who did not run for election, and Louise Gjelstrup, who did not run for election, will step down from their positions on the Board.

About employee-elected board members

According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees of Zealand Pharma A/S are entitled to be represented by half of the total shareholder-elected Board members. Employee-elected board members serve for a statutory four-year term and have the same rights, duties and responsibilities as shareholder-elected board members.

