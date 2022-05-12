Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Zealand Pharma A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEAL   DK0060257814

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/12 10:59:33 am EDT
73.75 DKK   -5.75%
12:06pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
12:05pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
11:58aEuropean ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

05/12/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement – No. 19 / 2022

Transactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, May 12, 2022 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces that it has received information on transactions in Zealand shares or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Please see the attached files.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In the US Zealand markets V-Go®, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue®, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com

Attachments


All news about ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
12:06pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial respons..
GL
12:05pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial respons..
AQ
11:58aEuropean ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Zealand Pharma A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
09:01aZealand Pharma Provides Update on Refocused Strategy Prioritizing Research and Developm..
GL
09:01aZealand Pharma Provides Update on Refocused Strategy Prioritizing Research and Developm..
GL
05/10ZEALAND PHARMA MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANN : Credit Suisse Group AG, 2022
GL
05/10ZEALAND PHARMA MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANN : Credit Suisse Group AG, 2022
AQ
05/09Zealand Pharma Amends Financing Agreement with Oberland Capital as Part of Company's Re..
GL
05/09Zealand Pharma A/S Amends Financing Agreement with Oberland Capital as Part of its Refo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 329 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2022 -1 017 M -144 M -144 M
Net cash 2022 683 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 382 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Zealand Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,25 DKK
Average target price 228,80 DKK
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sinding Steensberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Dallas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Ivan M. Møller Executive VP-Technical Development & Operations
Danilo Verge Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S-46.07%480
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.60%75 961
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.92%66 054
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.99%60 092
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.12%43 281
BIONTECH SE-44.08%35 034