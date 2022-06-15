Log in
    ZEAL   DK0060257814

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-06-15 am EDT
86.20 DKK   +2.44%
04:01pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
04:00pTransactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
06/10ZEALAND PHARMA MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT : Credit Suisse Group AG, 2022
GL
Transactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

06/15/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Company announcement – No. 29 / 2022

Transactions in Zealand Pharma A/S securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, June 15, 2022 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces that it has received information on transactions in Zealand shares or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Please see the attached files.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In the US Zealand markets V-Go®, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue®, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 218 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net income 2022 -967 M -135 M -135 M
Net cash 2022 386 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 975 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Zealand Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 84,15 DKK
Average target price 218,80 DKK
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sinding Steensberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Dallas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Ivan M. Møller Executive VP-Technical Development & Operations
Danilo Verge Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S-42.01%543
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.41%72 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.42%63 704
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.17%59 083
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.35%40 707
BIONTECH SE-47.70%32 764