Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

12/17/2020 | 03:09am EST
Company announcement – No. 63 / 2020

Copenhagen, December 17, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached files.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand Pharma’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand Pharma markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand Pharma-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.  

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mads Kronborg
Head of Investor Relations & Communication
Phone: +45 5060 3707
Email: mkronborg@zealandpharma.com

For U.S. Media
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212-600-1902
Email: media@zealandpharma.com

Financials
Sales 2020 385 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net income 2020 -621 M -102 M -102 M
Net cash 2020 1 238 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 742 M 1 430 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales 2021 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Zealand Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 288,43 DKK
Last Close Price 220,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanuel Dulac President & Chief Executive Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Ivan M. Møller Senior VP-Technical Development & Operations
Matthew D. Dallas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adam Sinding Steensberg EVP, Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S-6.54%1 430
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.30%74 497
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.01%59 499
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.59%51 906
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.79.50%43 005
BIONTECH SE212.22%26 775
