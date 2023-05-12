Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Zealand Pharma A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEAL   DK0060257814

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:37 2023-05-12 am EDT
257.60 DKK   +4.89%
03:01pTransactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
GL
03:00pTransactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
AQ
07:08aDrugmakers bulk up with bets on weight-loss treatments
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

05/12/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement – No. 21 / 2023

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 12, 2023 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

 

Attachment


All news about ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
03:01pTransactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging ..
GL
03:00pTransactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging ..
AQ
07:08aDrugmakers bulk up with bets on weight-loss treatments
RE
05/11Transcript : Zealand Pharma A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Zealand Pharma A/s : Interim Report for Q1 2023
PU
05/11Zealand Pharma Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023
GL
05/11Zealand Pharma Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023
AQ
05/10Zealand, Boehringer's drug meets main weight-loss goal in mid-stage trial
RE
05/10Zealand Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim's Obesity Drug Induces Weight Loss in Mid-stage St..
MT
05/10Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announce phase II trial showed 14.9% weight los..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 552 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2023 -427 M -62,3 M -62,3 M
Net cash 2023 1 966 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2023 -18,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 031 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Zealand Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 245,60 DKK
Average target price 295,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sinding Steensberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Henriette Wennicke Chief Financial Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Danilo Verge Head-Global Medical Affairs
David M. Kendall Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S21.95%2 100
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED21.34%90 246
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.89%79 858
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.31%28 675
GENMAB A/S-2.45%27 421
BEIGENE, LTD.11.21%25 571
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer