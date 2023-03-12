Company announcement – No. 5 / 2023

Zealand Pharma Provides Statement on Silicon Valley Bank Closure

Copenhagen, Denmark March 12, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today issued the following statement:

On March 10, 2023, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation closed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. As receiver the FDIC will retain all the assets from SVB for later disposition.

Zealand has approximately DKK 162.6 million in cash deposits held at SVB as of March 10, 2023, which represents approximately 15% of its total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on that date. Zealand’s deposits with SVB are insured up to the USD $250,000 (DKK 1.75 million) limit with the excess cash being uninsured, in line with FDIC standards. The FDIC has stated that all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. Uninsured depositors will be paid an advance dividend within the next week and receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of SVB, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors. At this time, Zealand does not know to what extent it will be able to recover all of its cash in deposit at SVB nor the timing of recovery.

As of March 10, 2023, Zealand had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling DKK 1,071.4 million (including deposits at SVB).

The company will continue to closely monitor the potential impact of the SVB failure.

