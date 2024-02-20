Press Release – No. 2 / 2024

Zealand Pharma conference call on February 27 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present full year 2023 financial results

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 20, 2024 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on February 27, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the full year 2023.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6jgd3v24 . To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7cc2120bbf334442986b5bd9d320475a . Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on the Investor section of Zealand’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ .

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contacts: