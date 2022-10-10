Advanced search
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments

10/10/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Company announcement – No. 46 / 2022

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, 10 October 2022Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt of notification dated 10 October 2022 pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As from 7 October 2022 Van Herk Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 59055057) holds nominally 7,630,244 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 14,81% of the total share capital and total voting rights Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Investments B.V. is 100% owned by Van Herk Investments THI B.V. which is 100% owned by Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 58894543, which is ultimately owned and controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Van Herk Management Services B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24377325) controls and exercises the voting rights on behalf of Van Herk Investments B.V., and accordingly, Van Herk Management Services B.V controls and exercises the voting rights on nominally 7,630,244 shares (each share carrying one vote), corresponding to 14,81% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Management Services B.V., is controlled by OGBB A. van Herk B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160906), which is controlled by A. van Herk Holding B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160780), which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

 

David Rosen (U.S. Media)
Argot Partners
Email: media@zealandpharma.com
        

 

Attachments


