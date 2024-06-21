Zealand Pharma shares soar on obesity results

Zealand Pharma's share price soared on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange on Friday, following the biotech company's announcement of positive results from a clinical trial in obesity.



At 3.30pm, the share price jumped by over 16%, by far the biggest gainer on the OMXC25 index, with volumes reaching over one million shares, the highest in four months.



In a press release, Zealand reported that a Phase 1b trial had shown that its petrelintide, a human amylin analog, enabled participants to lose an average of up to 8.6% of their body weight in 16 weeks of treatment.



By comparison, the rate was just 1.7% in the placebo group.



According to Jefferies analysts, these figures suggest that the drug, administered by subcutaneous injection, could enable weight loss of more than 15% over longer periods.



Importantly, tolerability was impressive, even though the study recorded one discontinuation, which means that amylin could be an easier-to-tolerate alternative to GLP-1 to," adds Jefferies.



Zealand Pharma now plans to start a phase 2b clinical trial in the second half of the year.



