Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
288.73 USD   -0.01%
08:02aBranch Banking Survey Shows Managers Waste Almost 25% of Their Time on Scheduling
BU
03/23Mass Group, Inc. Announces Integration with Zebra Technologies
CI
03/23Zebra presents warehouse solution built on industry 5.0 human-centred automation at intralogistex
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Branch Banking Survey Shows Managers Waste Almost 25% of Their Time on Scheduling

03/27/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zebra Technologies’ fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey reveals opportunities to digitize and automate operations to improve customer and employee loyalty

CBA Live (Booth #12) – Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the results of its fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey. The findings indicate 74% of survey respondents rely on legacy software to complete administrative and operational tasks in their bank branches, and only 48% of branches have fully integrated customer appointment solutions. Visitors at CBA Live this week will experience how Zebra’s full suite of banking solutions can increase staff efficiency to improve customer loyalty and employee retention.

Bank branch managers are wasting nearly 25% of their time each week on schedule management, and seven-in-10 surveyed managers are creating their own systems to track schedules instead of leveraging proven banking technology solutions that can increase efficiency and save time. In addition, the average bank employee is using four different systems on a regular basis to complete their tasks.

“With the banking industry under increasing pressure, it is essential for bank managers to use intelligent software to digitize key processes including task management and employee scheduling,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software and Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Modernizing bank operations will help banks ensure the right people are at the right place guided to the right activities at the right time to reduce cost, improve the customer experience and retain talented employees.”

Additional survey findings reveal that 86% of bank branch employees want greater input into their schedules via a mobile device but only 36% have the tools required to view their schedules and request time off. Meanwhile, eighty-five percent of bank branch employees said their job satisfaction would increase if they could spend more time on customer and revenue-related tasks instead of administrative and operational tasks.

Zebra’s banking solutions such as workforce management software give employees control over complex aspects of their schedule including shift swaps and time-off requests as well as enable them to integrate customer appointments into branch forecasts to help boost customer loyalty.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Zebra’s fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey shows 74% of respondents are operating without a software solution to assist with both task and workforce management.
  • Deploying the right technology can improve the accurate scheduling of branch staff, increase time to focus on the customer experience and increase job satisfaction.
  • Zebra’s banking solutions empower teams to drive value by simplifying communications, enhancing execution and aligning branch staffing with demand via AI-powered forecasting.

SURVEY BACKGROUND AND METHODOLOGY

The fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey was conducted in February 2023 by third-party research firm Momentive. It includes feedback from over 1,230 bank branch employees across 10 countries including the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands. Learn more here.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08:02aBranch Banking Survey Shows Managers Waste Almost 25% of Their Time on Scheduling
BU
03/23Mass Group, Inc. Announces Integration with Zebra Technologies
CI
03/23Zebra presents warehouse solution built on industry 5.0 human-centred automation at int..
AQ
03/22Zebra Technologies' Bill Cate Named as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
BU
03/21Zebra Technologies : Waterman Onions Digitizes Its Logistics Operations with Zebra Technol..
PU
03/20Zebra Technologies to Launch New Application Programming Interface to Support Warehouse..
MT
03/20Zebra Technologies Corporation Introduces Seamless Integration with SAP EWM Cloud
CI
03/20Zebra Technologies Introduces Seamless Integration with SAP EWM Cloud
BU
03/17Zebra's new environmental sensors increase supply chain visibility in food, pharmaceuti..
AQ
03/16Zebra Technologies Appoints Rob Armstrong as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 726 M - -
Net income 2023 732 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 842 M 14 842 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 288,73 $
Average target price 368,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Co-Chairman
Anders Gustafsson Co-Executive Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.60%14 842
HEXAGON AB2.57%28 837
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.99%24 496
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED6.26%19 974
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED4.85%13 551
GOERTEK INC.25.91%10 958
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer