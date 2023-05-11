Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
265.28 USD   -2.39%
05:52pCIA chief announces new steps to address sexual assault, harassment allegations
RE
11:07aTD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Zebra Technologies to $350 From $375, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08:04aZebra Named Leader in 2023 Nucleus Research Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix
BU
CIA chief announces new steps to address sexual assault, harassment allegations

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Intelligence chiefs testify on worldwide threats during Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director William Burns on Thursday announced the appointment of the former head of the U.S. Navy's sexual assault prevention program as part of a new effort to improve how the premier U.S. spy agency deals with sexual assault and harassment allegations.

The moves follow a U.S. Senate intelligence committee letter in April requesting that the CIA inspector general investigate charges by some CIA female officers that the agency "grossly mishandled" allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

"We have no higher priority than taking care of our people," Burns said in a statement. "We will continue to act quickly and systematically to address concerns, and to improve our approach to these critical issues. More reforms will be coming."

Burns announced the appointment of Taleeta Jackson, a psychologist with 18 years of experience in victim advocacy and sexual assault response and prevention, as the new head of the agency's Sexual Assault and Response Office.

She formally oversaw the U.S. Navy's sexual assault and prevention program at more than 70 installations.

"I am pleased that Dr. Jackson has joined our team and will bring her extensive experience to this crucial new role," Burns said. "I have personally met with several affected officers to hear their concerns and solicit their feedback on ways we can improve as an agency. I have heard these concerns loud and clear."

The CIA also is moving to streamline procedures for addressing incidents of sexual assault and workplace harassment, including establishing an internal task force that will be advised by outside experts, the statement said.

By the end of the month, the agency will issue "new, clear guidance" on how personnel report incidents of sexual assault and harassment, it said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 517 M - -
Net income 2023 629 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 977 M 13 977 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 271,77 $
Average target price 335,62 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Anders Gustafsson Executive Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matt Ausman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.99%13 977
HEXAGON AB5.28%30 203
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%21 564
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.67%19 472
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-10.50%11 598
HALMA PLC20.82%11 367
