Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRN® Honors Zebra Technologies With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

03/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program is a flexible program that is focused on partners’ business model whether they are reselling, distributing, influencing, integrating or developing software solutions that link teams, assets and systems in real time to deliver best next-action guidance for business-critical decisions.

“Zebra is proud to once again receive CRN’s 5-star rating for its award-winning PartnerConnect program which continues to play a strategically vital role in our route to market strategy,” said Bill Cate, Vice President of Marketing and Channels, Zebra Technologies. “With new programs like our recently announced Machine Vision, SMB and Mobile Robotics specialization programs, we will continue to innovate and make it easier for our global partner network to work with us and differentiate themselves.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08:01aCRN® Honors Zebra Technologies With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide
BU
03/28MODEX 2022 : Zebra Introduces New Purpose-Built Offerings for Digitizing and Automating Fu..
BU
03/24Zebra Technologies to Provide Autonomous Robots to Rakuten Super Logistics
MT
03/24Rakuten Super Logistics Picks Zebra Robotics Automation Solution to Increase Productivi..
BU
03/24Rakuten Super Logistics Picks Zebra Robotics Automation Solution to Increase Productivi..
CI
03/22ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Ranks #1 in Its Industry on Newsweek's List of America's Most Trusted..
PU
03/22ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Why Every Healthcare IT Team Should Be Moving to the Modular Solution..
PU
03/18Matrox, Zebra Technologies enter into share purchase agreement
AQ
03/18ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Have You Been Keeping Track of GS1 Traceability Standards?
PU
03/18ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Diversity of Thought Requires Workforce Diversity. So, Let's #BreakTh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 946 M - -
Net income 2022 895 M - -
Net cash 2022 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 415 M 22 415 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 422,28 $
Average target price 560,36 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Deepak Kaul Director-Change Management & Process Improvement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.05%22 415
HEXAGON AB-7.10%37 802
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.84%25 172
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.77%22 221
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-49.35%17 458
HALMA PLC-22.72%12 262