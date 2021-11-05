Chicago Tribune Names Zebra Technologies to 2021 Top Workplaces

Zebra ranked #5 among top 28 large employers in the Chicagoland area

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been listed among the 2021 Top Workplaces in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune. This marks the company’s second year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC.

Zebra’s corporate and international headquarters has resided in Illinois for more than 50 years and employs hundreds of high technology changemakers. At Zebra, diverse people and big ideas are brought together to develop new technologies and create new solutions with partners to help organizations act with greater visibility, connectivity, and intelligence. The company’s collaborative, candid environment is designed to propel thinking and power innovation.

“Being a part of Zebra means being part of an inclusive and diverse community that helps shape the future of work,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “As we continue to reinvent how businesses run and move society forward, we’re honored to accept this acknowledgement on behalf of our exceptional employees tasked with delivering better experiences for front-line workers and those they serve.”

Across the globe, Zebra employees are empowered to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business with competitive benefits, career development opportunities, rewards and company-wide support and funding for innovation. Zebra employees are also active participants in the local community with many using their four days of volunteer paid time off each year to support organizations such as Bernie’s Book Bank, the American Red Cross and FIRST® Inspires along with many others.

"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The full list of Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2021 is available here.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

