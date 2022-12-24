Advanced search
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
248.22 USD   +0.29%
12/21Zebra Technologies Voted Top Software Vendor by Retailers in 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard
BU
12/14Automated, Collaborative Mobile Robots Increase Warehouse Productivity by 2.5x and Close Gap on Labor Shortages
BU
12/13Credit Suisse Starts Zebra Technologies at Outperform With $319 Price Target
MT
Exclusive Interview: “I Sought Physical Pain to Heal from Emotional Trauma and Strengthen My Mind, and I Would Do It Again.”

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
"If none of the tragedies had happened, then maybe none of the adventures would have happened."

Hearing two-time Ironman World Champion and Zebra colleague Lorna Hopkin say this when we sat down to catch up recently really caused me to pause and consider my perspective on many things in life.

It's easy to get caught up in grief and pain…to let it control you - to walk into that hole in the road and get stuck there, as Lorna puts it. But whether you let grief control your life or channel that pain to take back control of your life is your choice. As Lorna will admit, she's chosen both options since losing her son Leo to SIDS at 5-weeks old in 2015, and there are lessons to be learned from both.

At first, "I just needed to swim away from it as fast as I could," she says. So, she literally started swimming, running and cycling to escape the pain she was feeling at home. Training for races became her coping mechanism.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
