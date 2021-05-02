Log in
Inclusion and Diversity Action Report: We've Spent the Last Three Months Listening, Learning and Introducing Changes that We Hope Will Make Work (and Life) Better for Employees

05/02/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
Zebra prioritizes inclusion and diversity (I&D) and is committed to fostering a culture of belonging. Our strength lies in our unity as a workforce and community. Our unique cultural differences, individual life perspectives and differing belief systems are what allow us to excel as innovators, collaborators and trusted advisors. However, we know that unconscious biases exist in all of us and we're working - both as individuals and a collective team - to better recognize and eliminate them. Since the beginning of the year, Zebras have engaged in several listening and learning sessions with both colleagues and community members to better understand the opportunity we have to continuously improve and ultimately take action to build a culture of belonging. That means making a concerted effort to move beyond performative allyship and become upstanders versus bystanders.

In this latest (video) episode of the Your Edge podcast, Natalie Bodus, Senior Director of Inclusion and Diversity and Employer Brand, talks about the specific actions we have taken throughout Black History Month, Women's History Month and every day to help our employees feel empowered to challenge stereotypes, actively interrupt sexist language and engage in difficult conversations. Watch our 10-minute interview now:

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 30 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 16:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
