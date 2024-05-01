Company recognized for its workforce optimization offerings for sixth consecutive year

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Nucleus Research in the 2024 Workforce Management (WFM) Technology Value Matrix. This marks the sixth consecutive year Zebra placed in the Leader’s quadrant, highlighting Zebra’s commitment to help customers drive efficient store operations and front-line engagement to deliver a modern store experience.

“Zebra Technologies is delighted to be recognized once again as a Leader in the 2024 Nucleus Research WFM Technology Value Matrix,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our AI-powered Workforce Optimization Software Suite offers business leaders new ways of working with technology, further enabling them to be resilient, agile, and adaptable to the challenges they face now and in the future.”

Zebra’s Workcloud™ Workforce Optimization Suite – formerly known as the Workforce Management Suite – leverages the power of machine learning, AI and analytics to address scheduling, time and attendance, employee self-service, task management, compliance and labor optimization challenges. Ideal for the retail, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and banking industries, the Zebra Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite includes three solutions:

Zebra Workcloud Scheduling aligns schedules to customer traffic, employee preferences and outside factors like weather or traffic to better manage workforce costs and provide employees more flexibility.

aligns schedules to customer traffic, employee preferences and outside factors like weather or traffic to better manage workforce costs and provide employees more flexibility. Zebra Workcloud Timekeeping tracks time, attendance and compliance to maintain labor and operational compliance to manage costs and maximize productivity with accurate attendance records and real-time visibility.

tracks time, attendance and compliance to maintain labor and operational compliance to manage costs and maximize productivity with accurate attendance records and real-time visibility. Zebra Workcloud Task Management streamlines and accelerates task execution and improves communication to help increase task completion rates.

“Zebra was named a Leader for the sixth consecutive year because its software enables employees to take more control of their schedules, which can improve engagement and reduce employee attrition,” said Evelyn McMullen, Analyst, Nucleus Research. “The Zebra Workforce Optimization Suite meets the needs of large, complex organizations with reliable, industry-specific solutions.”

Nucleus Research evaluated 20 WFM providers based on the usability and functionality of their solutions, assessing the value achieved by using each of them. Zebra’s cloud-based Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite was recognized for its comprehensive forecasting models leveraging machine learning (ML) to optimize labor spend while improving efficiency, giving organizations the ability to balance workload, anticipate demand, ensure compliance, reduce labor costs and elevate customer service.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies has been recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research WFM Technology Value Matrix for six consecutive years.

This honor highlights Zebra’s commitment to help customers drive efficient store operations and front-line engagement to deliver a modern store experience.

Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite provides three integrated software solutions to optimize labor, scheduling and task management.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT NUCLEUS RESEARCH

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501953930/en/