Experienced IT executive to lead Zebra Korea in its quest to support local enterprises in digitizing and automating workflows

SEOUL, South Korea - Nov. 28, 2023 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, has appointed Chang Ug (CU) Seo as its South Korea Country Lead. Seo is focused on growing Zebra's business in South Korea. He succeeds John Woo, who has been leading Zebra's business in South Korea for 24 years.

"South Korea has always been an important market for Zebra in Asia Pacific, and it has grown steadily over the years," said Christanto Suryadarma, Sales Vice President - Southeast Asia & South Korea and Channel Sales Lead for Asia Pacific (excluding China), Zebra Technologies. "As an IT veteran with a proven track record, CU is the right leader for our South Korea team, and I am confident that he will be able to further grow our business in South Korea."

"Meanwhile, we are thankful for John's many years of service and contributions and sincerely wish him all the best in his future endeavors," added Suryadarma.

"I am thrilled to join Zebra Technologies and have the opportunity to lead the South Korea team," said Seo. "As South Korea embraces the fourth industrial revolution, the country has built around 30,000 smart factories so far. Additionally, the South Korean government has been providing direct support to startups and small medium enterprises to establish smart factories by investing up to $340 million in funding per year. This spells tremendous opportunities for us, and we are committed to working closely with our partners to develop innovative, purpose-built solutions to help Korean enterprises digitize and automate their workflows."

Prior to joining Zebra, Seo held various senior leadership positions at Cisco Systems, including regional post overseeing the commercial markets for SEA, Japan and Korea and worked with other renowned brands like IBM and LG Electronics. He holds degrees in Economics with focus on international business from Pusan National University, and English and Economics from the University of Houston. He also speaks fluent Japanese having studied the language at Yonsei University

###

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Media Contacts:

Ellen Xiao

Public Relations Advisor

Zebra Technologies

ellen.xiao@zebra.com

Contact Details

Sunny Relations (KRzebra@sunnypr.co.kr)

Joanna Park 02-2084-9230 / joanna@sunnypr.co.kr

Kelly Bahn 02-2084-9224 / kelly@sunnypr.co.kr

Hailey Jung 02-2084-9112 / hailey@sunnypr.co.k r

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.