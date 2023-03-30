Advanced search
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
296.12 USD   +2.06%
Zebra Technologies Appoints Joe White as Chief Product & Solutions Officer

03/30/2023 | 08:02am EDT
Accomplished tech industry veteran to advance the company’s product and solutions portfolio strategy

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Joe White has been named Chief Product & Solutions Officer. White moves into the role vacated by Bill Burns who became Zebra’s CEO earlier this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005076/en/

Joe White is Zebra's new Chief Product & Solutions Officer, replacing Bill Burns who became the company's CEO earlier this month. (Photo: Zebra Technologies Corp.)

Joe White is Zebra's new Chief Product & Solutions Officer, replacing Bill Burns who became the company's CEO earlier this month. (Photo: Zebra Technologies Corp.)

“We are excited for Joe to be our next Chief Product & Solutions Officer as he has successfully led the advancement of our mobile computing and robotics automation strategy,” said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are pleased to continue to fill critical positions with internal talent as we extend our focus on succession planning and leadership development. With +20 years of industry experience, Joe and his Product & Solutions leadership team will play a significant role in driving Zebra’s overall product and solutions portfolio strategy.”

As Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer, White will oversee the strategy, investments and development of Zebra’s expansive portfolio of products and solutions. White joined Zebra in 2014 when the company acquired Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise Business. Since that time, he has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Zebra’s Enterprise Mobile Computing business. Previously, White has held executive positions at Symbol, Matrics, RFID Global Solutions, CAIS Internet and Digex.

“I’m honored to be appointed Zebra’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer and continue to collaborate with our executive leadership team to execute our growth strategy,” said White. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead to work with colleagues across Zebra to ensure we are well-positioned to empower our customers to digitize and automate their operations.”

White has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, and he is a named inventor on several patents. He also received the Richard Dilling Award for his advocacy of innovation within the AIDC industry and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for his support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.


© Business Wire 2023
