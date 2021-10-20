Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zebra Technologies : Believe It or Not, Most Field-Based Workers Don't Need or Want Laptops.

10/20/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you've heard a lot of different opinions about what makes a tablet or laptop a 2-in-1 computing device, know you're not alone. In my 20+ years in the mobile computing industry, I've heard every point of view there is. Some say it's a laptop with a foldaway keyboard. Others argue it's a tablet with a detachable keyboard. A few people have even claimed 2-in-1s shouldn't be considered laptops or tablets - that they're in a category of their own. (Convertibles, perhaps?)

It's hard to say who's right or wrong. But I will say this: 2-in-1s aren't what they were even five years ago - at least not in the enterprise mobile computing space.

Detaching from the Past

There are millions of people around the world who don't work in a traditional office setting and probably never will. Yet, they all need a full office setup to do their jobs. I'm not talking about those who shifted into a remote work status due to the pandemic, either. I'm talking about engineers, first responders and emergency personnel, investigators, insurance adjustors, utility technicians, residential and commercial service providers, military personnel, and others out in the field every day helping to build, protect, maintain, serve and restore our communities.

They need the same access to operational information as any other worker in their respective organizations - perhaps even more urgently. Therefore, they need a way to stay digitally connected to critical infrastructure systems and each other no matter how physically distanced they are from the office or their colleagues. Situational awareness is a mainstay of their jobs. That's why public safety and utility crews were among the first to test and use rugged tablets over 20 years ago. They needed a computing solution that mimicked the desktop experience but was truly mobile.

Though rugged laptops became wildly popular among mobile workers who spent a lot of time driving from one site to the next, most were too bulky and heavy to ever remove from the vehicle dock. To be honest, it's still that way today despite the advancements made to slim down devices. So, field-based workers are heading out to job sites empty handed - and laptops are sitting unused in vehicles for hours on end. And at the end of the day, they spend hours trying to write and submit reports and close out work orders - hoping they remembered everything correctly and realizing there was probably information they forgot to capture when clearing a scene, interviewing a witness, installing a piece of equipment, or inspecting a building.

I know. It's hard to believe, right? We live in the digital age. People should be able to be access, capture and/or share information on the spot, no matter what.

That's why I'm calling on you to abandon the notion that all mobile workers need laptops. They don't. In fact, many are going to be disadvantaged by laptops. And I know you care about productivity, especially right now.

The workload seems to be doubling by the day, doesn't it? More calls, patients, and service requests are coming in. More infrastructure, homes and buildings need to be constructed, inspected, and repaired. And more planes, trains and automobiles need to be manufactured, maintained and operated. Don't get me started on the ebb and flow of energy demands or the depths crews must go to extract natural resources. I haven't met one person who isn't feeling the pressure right now to do more each day…without making mistakes along the way.

Can you imagine how much harder their jobs must be if they are having to make do with a device that's not well suited for their jobs?

My suspicion is that once you walk a day in their shoes, you'll see they really need two different form factors to maintain a smooth workflow between their homes, vehicles, the field, customer homes, and other job sites. They need one that can be used in hand while walking and working and one that can be setup like a laptop in the vehicle or on a desk. That doesn't mean they need two devices, though.

They just need one, large screen rugged 2-in-1 tablet with a keyboard that can be folded in for a "close and go" laptop solution or completely detached when they need a true tablet to move about quickly. And they need a computer they can dock and undock - from the vehicle, desktop, forklift, or other mount - in one second, with one hand. Watch this:

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 18:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
02:32pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Believe It or Not, Most Field-Based Workers Don't Need or Want Laptop..
PU
10/19ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Release Third Quarter Results on Nov. 2
BU
10/15ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : The Two-Way Radio Hasn't Gone Out of Style. It's Just Changed Its Sty..
PU
10/15HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH : Empowering the Next Generation to Carry a Legacy of Love
PU
10/12ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Shoppers Say It's Easy to Swipe Items at Self-Checkout. Here's How Re..
PU
10/11ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : It's Not Easy to Come Out for the First Time. Or the 100th Time. But ..
PU
10/08ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Just Acquired Its Third Software-as-a-Service Company in Two Years. W..
PU
10/08ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Three Ways to Prepare Your Retail Warehouse and Distribution Center T..
PU
10/07ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Antuit.ai
BU
10/07Zebra Technologies Corporation completed the acquisition of Antuit, Inc. from Goldman S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 541 M - -
Net income 2021 815 M - -
Net Debt 2021 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 230 M 28 230 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 528,63 $
Average target price 574,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION37.55%28 230
HEXAGON AB26.73%42 529
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED23.98%29 609
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.00%27 189
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED21.52%20 844
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.42%20 355