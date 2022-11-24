Zebra Technologies : Crewpack Reduces Order Delivery Times by 86% with Zebra Technologies

Manufacturer modernizes its warehouse operations and increases its inventory control.

CIUDAD DE MEXICO, Mexico - Nov. 24, 2022 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Crewpack, a seller and distributor of packaging and industrial supplies, has streamlined inventory management by integrating Zebra product tracking and identification solutions in its warehouses.

Based in Tijuana, Mexico, Crewpack is a small business with 17 workers. Using Zebra technology to drive its warehouse modernization, Crewpack has increased its operational efficiency and visibility, improved inventory control and enhanced its operational workflows. By implementing a solution that includes the Zebra TC21 touch computer, ZD510 desktop printer and supplies, the company has eliminated manual inventory counts, reducing inventorying time by 50% and human error by 80%.

"Without a solution to track pallets, carriers and goods, our business was losing time and money," said Victor Hernández, Chief Executive Officer, Crewpack. "With the help of Zebra and Grupo Hasar, we now have actionable intelligence around the location and movement of pallets and goods. This enables us to better evaluate material handling routes, easily resolve bottlenecks, save costs and optimize the productivity of our workers."

Grupo Hasar, a Zebra PartnerConnect Premier Solution Partner in Mexico, equipped Crewpack with Block Inventory, its integrated solution for providing greater inventory visibility. Now, both Crewpack and its customers who leverage the warehouse for storage space, have real-time access and visibility into their inventories.

"Before implementing the Zebra and Hassar solution, it was laborious, timely and expensive for Crewpack to locate goods and respond to clients' storage inventory inquiries," said Alfredo Serna, Key Account Manager at Grupo Hasar. "By modernizing their four warehouses with cutting-edge technology, Crewpack resolves inquiries more quickly, improving customer satisfaction."

With Zebra's mobile computers, desktop printers and barcode labels along with Hassar's Block Inventory software, Crewpack tracks goods throughout their entire time in the warehouse - from arrival to departure. Orders are fulfilled more efficiently, and delivery times are reduced by 86%.

"The e-fulfillment revolution is forcing change across every part of the supply chain as businesses need to predict customer demand, increase inventory visibility, be agile and have real-time information to make timely and smarter decisions," said Ernesto Hernández, VP and General Manager for Zebra Technologies Mexico. "Zebra offers a wide portfolio of solutions to help SMBs or larger businesses accelerate their warehouse modernization, fully supported by Zebra's decades of field-proven innovation, experience from thousands of warehousing implementations and our extensive partner network."

