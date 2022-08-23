Zebra Technologies Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Company deemed an employer of choice based on feedback from current employees

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has become Great Place to Work Certified™. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Zebra.

This year, 83% of employees who responded to the Great Place to Work survey said Zebra is a great place to work – 26 points higher than the average U.S. company who participated in the survey. Zebra’s highest scoring areas on the survey were fair treatment regardless of sexual orientation, gender or race; being made to feel welcome when joining the company; and having pride in where they work.

“Empowering our community of changemakers, innovators and doers to bring their best selves to work each day remains our priority,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources & Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “This honor reflects the opinions of our employees which is among the greatest acknowledgments. It also confirms our commitment to build a collaborative environment in which our people have the tools they need to build fulfilling careers.”

At Zebra, being a great place to work means ensuring employees are seen, heard, valued and respected. The company provides employees with a strong foundation of policies and benefits that enable them to be physically and mentally healthy with supplemental and customizable programs employees can use to better their lives at work and at home.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Zebra is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The full database of certified companies is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-companies.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

