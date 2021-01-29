Log in
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies : First Zebra Service Center Opens in Vietnam

01/29/2021
New facility demonstrates Zebra Technologies' commitment to Vietnam and maximizes productivity for local enterprises

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - Jan. 29, 2021 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced the opening of its first Zebra Service Center in Vietnam. The opening of the new facility reinforces Zebra's commitment to Vietnam as its fifth service center in Southeast Asia, alongside existing Zebra facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the new service center is operated by Vietcomido Company Limited, Zebra's authorized service partner in Vietnam. The new service center is equipped with skillful technicians who are well-trained in the repair of Zebra's extensive range of ruggedized mobile computers and wearables. The servicing of the L10 rugged tablets will also be made available in the coming months.

'Despite the pandemic, Vietnam's economy is projected to grow in 2021. The opening of Zebra's first service center in the country demonstrates our commitment to this important Southeast Asian market and our local customers,' said Tracy Yeo, Country Lead for Vietnam, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific. 'We are pleased to help enhance business continuity and operational efficiency for local enterprises with the convenience of this new service center.'

In addition to customers using Zebra products that are under warranty, customers with Zebra OneCare ™ maintenance plans can also leverage the services of the new service center. Zebra OneCare users are also offered technical and software support, LifeGuard™ security software updates, online tools, and detailed device repair insight into repair, contracts, LifeGuard Analytics reports and more with cloud-based VisibilityIQ™ OneCare™. Additional flexible enhancements are also available, which allow customers to tailor their service plan to meet individual business needs today and as their operations evolve.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Vietnam is a key market for Zebra in Southeast Asia, and the opening of the first service center in Vietnam reinforces its commitment to the market and its local customers.
  • Zebra's customers in Vietnam can now enjoy greater convenience and less downtime, which leads to enhanced business continuity and operational efficiency.
  • Technicians at Zebra's new service center can repair an extensive range of ruggedized mobile computers and wearables, while the servicing of the L10 rugged tablets will also be made available in the coming months.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra's Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

# # #

Media Contact:

Manh Cuong, VietPR Co., Ltd.
Tel: +84 4 37665472
manhcuong@vietpr.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
