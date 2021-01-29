Zebra Technologies : First Zebra Service Center Opens in Vietnam

New facility demonstrates Zebra Technologies' commitment to Vietnam and maximizes productivity for local enterprises

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - Jan. 29, 2021 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced the opening of its first Zebra Service Center in Vietnam. The opening of the new facility reinforces Zebra's commitment to Vietnam as its fifth service center in Southeast Asia, alongside existing Zebra facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the new service center is operated by Vietcomido Company Limited, Zebra's authorized service partner in Vietnam. The new service center is equipped with skillful technicians who are well-trained in the repair of Zebra's extensive range of ruggedized mobile computers and wearables. The servicing of the L10 rugged tablets will also be made available in the coming months.

'Despite the pandemic, Vietnam's economy is projected to grow in 2021. The opening of Zebra's first service center in the country demonstrates our commitment to this important Southeast Asian market and our local customers,' said Tracy Yeo, Country Lead for Vietnam, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific. 'We are pleased to help enhance business continuity and operational efficiency for local enterprises with the convenience of this new service center.'

In addition to customers using Zebra products that are under warranty, customers with Zebra OneCare ™ maintenance plans can also leverage the services of the new service center. Zebra OneCare users are also offered technical and software support, LifeGuard™ security software updates, online tools, and detailed device repair insight into repair, contracts, LifeGuard Analytics reports and more with cloud-based VisibilityIQ™ OneCare™. Additional flexible enhancements are also available, which allow customers to tailor their service plan to meet individual business needs today and as their operations evolve.

