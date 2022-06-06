Log in
06/06 12:25:50 pm EDT
335.33 USD   +0.17%
Zebra Technologies' Fixed Industrial Scanners and Machine Vision Systems Win Innovation Award

06/06/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Zebra fixed industrial scanners and machine vision systems recognized with Vision Systems Design Bronze Innovators Award and on display at Automate 2022

Automate 2022 (Booth #2723) – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its fixed industrial scanners and machine vision systems were recognized among the best in machine vision today by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrators and end-user companies.

“The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Zebra for its score in the 2022 Innovators Awards program,” says Chris Mc Loone, Editor in Chief. “Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Zebra team should be very proud.”

In 2021, Zebra extended its legacy of innovation and leadership in the data capture and industrial automation market with the introduction of its first suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners. Powered by Zebra Aurora™, an intuitive, unified software platform with a modern user interface, businesses can easily set up, deploy and run both solutions thanks to their ability to seamlessly integrate into factory and warehouse systems.

“We are honored to be recognized with a Vision Systems Design Bronze Innovators Award for our fixed industrial scanners and machine vision systems,” said Donato Montanari, Vice President of Machine Vision Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “With the introduction of these solutions and our recently announced acquisition of Matrox Imaging, Zebra’s expanding portfolio of machine vision products, software and services will help industrial customers lower their cost to manufacture products, improve product quality and succeed in the on-demand economy.”

Zebra’s Automate 2022 booth features demonstration stations showcasing solutions that are modernizing and optimizing operations to become more efficient, productive and profitable. Featured demos include:

  • E-commerce Fulfillment: New automation solutions from Zebra can help reduce training and increase pick productivity by up to 3x by orchestrating workers equipped with WS50 wearable computers and FlexShelf autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in a live picking environment.
  • AMR Conveyor Transfer: Businesses can create flexible materials movement by pairing RollerTop AMRs with their current conveyor infrastructure to automate the loading and unloading of boxes or totes.
  • In-Motion Vision Scan: Companies can sync warehouse workers, AMRs, fixed industrial scanners and machine vision systems to decrease material transport tasks by up to 50% while increasing efficiency, streamlining workflows and improving accuracy.

Attendees can also visit Matrox Imaging’s booth (#4307) to see the latest innovations and applications for machine vision and industrial imaging hardware and software. Featured demos include:

  • A smart camera running a project developed using flowchart-based vision software.
  • 3D profile sensors working in tandem to produce a single and more complete point-cloud representation of various objects. Vision software tools are then used to locate, measure, and inspect the objects and their features.
  • Frame grabbers with a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) device offloading image processing and data forwarding to distribute image processing for increased machine vision application performance.

Zebra executives are also participating in five speaking sessions at Automate including:

  • June 6 - Maximize Technology and Investment: Using Barcode Reading and Machine Vision to Create Deep Learning Solutions with Jim Witherspoon, Product Manager for Machine Vision and Fixed Industrial Scanning;
  • June 6 - Lessons from the Field: Understanding How, When and Where to Apply Automation with Jim Lawton, Vice President and General Manager of Robotics Automation;
  • June 7 - How Robotics and Automation is Transforming the North American Economy with Melonee Wise, Vice President of Robotics Automation;
  • June 8 - What’s Next: The Cutting Edge Research Driving Automation with Melonee Wise; and
  • June 9 - The Skills of Tomorrow with Melonee Wise.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Vision Systems Design awarded a Bronze Innovators Award to Zebra for its fixed industrial scanners and machine vision systems.
  • Zebra’s Automate 2022 booth features fixed industrial scanners, machine vision systems and AMRs that help businesses modernize and optimize operations to become more efficient, productive and profitable.
  • Zebra’s Jim Lawton, Melonee Wise and Jim Witherspoon are participating in speaking sessions during the conference.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards

The Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality; innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators, and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed; leveraging a novel technology; and increasing productivity.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
