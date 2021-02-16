Zebra Technologies : IFD Cápita Boosts E-Commerce Operations with Zebra RFID and Mobile Computing Solutions

Furniture company improves customer satisfaction with better inventory visibility

MEXICO - Feb. 15, 2021 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that IFD (International Furniture Direct) Cápita, a leading furniture manufacturer headquartered in Mexico, selected Zebra's industry-leading RFID and mobile computing technology to streamline its inventory management operations.

In the last year, IFD Cápita's sales grew by 150% largely due to the rise in e-commerce, but this growth also led to big challenges for its staff which was manually managing its furniture inventory. The company's previous inventory management process was time-consuming, labor-intensive and prone to human errors. To improve its efficiency, IFD Cápita deployed Zebra's FX7500 fixed RFID readers and AN440 RFID antennas in the manufacturing plant while empowering its mobile workers with RFD8500 RFID sleds paired with TC56 mobile computers.

'Zebra's RFID solutions have improved our inventory management accuracy to 99% and increased our order fulfillment accuracy by 70%,' said Enrique Sevenello, CEO of IFD Cápita. 'The solution has improved our overall inventory visibility, delivery times and customer satisfaction.'

IFD Cápita worked with Zebra PartnerConnect Premier channel partner, ScanMex, which provided support from identifying the right solution to helping deploy it. Through the automation of its processes, IFD Cápita has increased worker productivity by 33% and with real-time visibility into its supply chain, the furniture manufacturer has also reduced order processing times and increased quality control.

'We are very excited IFD Cápita selected our RFID and mobile computing solutions to improve its productivity,' said Ernesto Hernández, Sales Director of Zebra Technologies Mexico. 'Zebra's innovative manufacturing solutions help leading companies like IFD Cápita increase efficiency and profitability with improved visibility into everything from raw materials to finished products for workers on the production line to drivers in the field.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Zebra and Zebra PartnerConnect Premier channel partner, Scanmex, provided IFD Cápita a mobile computing and RFID solution that has helped improve its inventory management and order accuracy.

Zebra's solution has helped IFD Cápita automate some of its factory processes, enabling better quality control and increasing inventory reliability to 99% while also improving order processing times.

IFD Cápita has increased worker productivity by 33% by improving its operational workflows with real-time visibility.

