    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies : Introduces Reflexis Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

03/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
Launch of Zebra's software solutions in APAC reinforces company's vision of enterprise asset intelligence

MELBOURNE, Australia - March 14, 2022 -Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the launch of its full suite of Reflexis solutions across Asia Pacific (APAC) beginning with Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This launch is a key milestone in Zebra's vision to have every asset and worker on the edge visible, connected, and fully optimised.

To spearhead the rollout of Reflexis across APAC, Zebra Technologies has appointed its Sales Vice President for ANZ, Tom Christodoulou as the APAC Lead for Zebra's software-as-a-service (SaaS) business. A dedicated team has also been established in Melbourne, including customer service managers along with a sales team and solutions consultant dedicated to growing and supporting Zebra's local customers.

Enterprises in APAC can now join the over 275 global retailers, restaurants, hotels, and banks, including McDonald's, Marks and Spencer, and The Home Depot in using Reflexis solutions. Mitre 10, New Zealand's largest home improvement retailer, has also recently introduced Reflexis solutions across its business to create a frictionless omnichannel customer experience.

"Zebra's Reflexis solution helps retailers elevate execution in every store and distribution centre by optimising labour and the store associates' experience to transform the collective team's performance into a superior customer experience," said Tom Christodoulou, Sales Vice President for ANZ and Zebra APAC Lead for SaaS. "By bringing workforce management, task management, execution and team communication together, we enable retailers to optimally utilise and empower their workforce, creating a better and more engaging work experience that helps increase employee retention."

In addition to Reflexis, Zebra's SaaS portfolio in APAC also includes:

  • Workforce Connect : a communication and collaboration platform that provides powerful voice and messaging features on mobile devices which connect and empower front-line workers.
  • VisibilityIQTM Foresight: a cloud-based software solution providing easy access to business intelligence on Zebra devices so organizations can leverage the most from their assets, workers, and daily tasks.

"The introduction of Reflexis to Zebra's portfolio of SaaS-based solutions will provide businesses the tools they need to put their data to work, allowing for higher levels of security and manageability as well as new analytics that can elevate the performance of their business," added Christodoulou. "Zebra's SaaS-based solutions simplify the day of every worker at the edge by supporting the best 'next-action' approach with an industry-leading portfolio of retail-ready products, solutions and services."

Following its launch in Australia & New Zealand, Zebra's SaaS-based Reflexis solution will soon become available in other key APAC markets.

ABOUT ZEBRATECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes - including 94% of the Fortune 100 - with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugurallist of America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.comor sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Media Contact:

Archetype for Zebra Technologies
Phone: +61299565733
Email: auszebra@archetype.co

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
