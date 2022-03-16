Zebra Technologies : Introduces Reflexis Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Launch of Zebra's software solutions in APAC reinforces company's vision of enterprise asset intelligence

MELBOURNE, Australia - March 14, 2022 -Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the launch of its full suite of Reflexis solutions across Asia Pacific (APAC) beginning with Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This launch is a key milestone in Zebra's vision to have every asset and worker on the edge visible, connected, and fully optimised.

To spearhead the rollout of Reflexis across APAC, Zebra Technologies has appointed its Sales Vice President for ANZ, Tom Christodoulou as the APAC Lead for Zebra's software-as-a-service (SaaS) business. A dedicated team has also been established in Melbourne, including customer service managers along with a sales team and solutions consultant dedicated to growing and supporting Zebra's local customers.

Enterprises in APAC can now join the over 275 global retailers, restaurants, hotels, and banks, including McDonald's, Marks and Spencer, and The Home Depot in using Reflexis solutions. Mitre 10, New Zealand's largest home improvement retailer, has also recently introduced Reflexis solutions across its business to create a frictionless omnichannel customer experience.

"Zebra's Reflexis solution helps retailers elevate execution in every store and distribution centre by optimising labour and the store associates' experience to transform the collective team's performance into a superior customer experience," said Tom Christodoulou, Sales Vice President for ANZ and Zebra APAC Lead for SaaS. "By bringing workforce management, task management, execution and team communication together, we enable retailers to optimally utilise and empower their workforce, creating a better and more engaging work experience that helps increase employee retention."

In addition to Reflexis, Zebra's SaaS portfolio in APAC also includes:

Workforce Connect : a communication and collaboration platform that provides powerful voice and messaging features on mobile devices which connect and empower front-line workers.

VisibilityIQTM Foresight: a cloud-based software solution providing easy access to business intelligence on Zebra devices so organizations can leverage the most from their assets, workers, and daily tasks.

"The introduction of Reflexis to Zebra's portfolio of SaaS-based solutions will provide businesses the tools they need to put their data to work, allowing for higher levels of security and manageability as well as new analytics that can elevate the performance of their business," added Christodoulou. "Zebra's SaaS-based solutions simplify the day of every worker at the edge by supporting the best 'next-action' approach with an industry-leading portfolio of retail-ready products, solutions and services."

Following its launch in Australia & New Zealand, Zebra's SaaS-based Reflexis solution will soon become available in other key APAC markets.

