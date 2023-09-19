First-of-its-kind solution transforms mobile computing devices into secure payment terminals

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today launched Zebra Pay™, the industry’s first integrated, enterprise-grade, SPoC-based mobile payment solution for the retail, hospitality, entertainment, field mobility, and logistics industries.

This solution is unique in the marketplace as it runs on standard Google Mobile Services (GMS) and the latest Android operating system (OS). As a software-based, pin entry, consumer off the shelf (SPoC/COTS) solution, Zebra Pay empowers businesses to accept payments on Zebra’s multifunctional mobile computers and tablets, transforming them into secure payment terminals.

According to the latest Global Payments Report by FIS, mobile wallets and card-based payments are projected to account for nearly 88% of all in-person transactions by 2026. Meanwhile, Zebra’s 15th Annual Global Shopper Study found that 76% of shoppers surveyed expect the latest technology in stores, supporting the need for a modern and secure mobile point of sale (mPOS) solution.

Zebra Pay is available on Zebra’s TC5x and TC7x mobile computer series and ET4x tablets. The solution enables retail associates, hospitality workers and logistics employees to carry a complete mPOS in-hand to accept secure, contactless digital wallets, chip and PIN-based card payments almost anywhere.

Zebra Pay expands the mobile payment capabilities on compatible mobile devices to include line busting, assisted selling, extended aisle, curbside and field-based sales and reduces the need for customers to support multiple devices. Moreover, the solution leverages Payment Card Industry (PCI) certified, cloud-based security and provides customers with the ability to install any application from their enterprise mobility management system or Google Play store without requiring special keys or permission.

“Zebra Pay continues our legacy of innovating new ways of working with an industry-first mobile payment solution,” said Julie Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Developed to elevate the customer experience and increase associate productivity, Zebra Pay delivers a true multi-functional mobile device that can handle mobile payments, reducing the need for dedicated payment terminals and opening new paths to accept payments.”

The solution is built in accordance with PCI standards and is EMV Level 3 certified to support the delivery of seamless, secure chip card payments globally. It also works with all major credit card networks and payment types including NFC-contactless tap, chip, and magnetic stripe.

Zebra Pay is certified with Global Payments in EMEA and Worldpay from FIS in North America – with additional acquirers including Fiserv coming soon – allowing fast deployments with no development or gateway fees. It is also Visa Ready, meeting Visa's requirements for an optimal Tap to Pay POS acceptance experience.

Zebra Pay enables business owners to rapidly deploy and activate the solution on existing devices, while the cloud-based Zebra Pay Merchant Portal gives them complete visibility into deployments, hardware status, transactions, and an audit trail for all its locations.

