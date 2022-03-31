Zebra Technologies' James Lawton and Sivakumar Lakshmanan Recognized as Supply Chain Pros to Know

Company leaders honored for providing a roadmap on how to use the supply chain as a competitive advantage

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced James Lawton, Vice President and General Manager of Robotics Automation and Sivakumar Lakshmanan, Vice President and General Manager of Antuit.ai were named to the annual Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Pros to Know list.

The Pros to Know list recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Lawton, who has been named to this list 10 times, is responsible for Zebra’s ecosystem of robotics automation solutions, including Fetch Robotics’ autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), used in warehouse operations to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve workplace safety.

“We’re honored to be included in SDCE’s annual list of Pros to Know, recognized for our work helping customers navigate the challenges of today’s complex supply chains,” said James Lawton, Vice President and General Manager, Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies. “As uncertainty continues to swirl around the world, and supply chain challenges continue to make headlines, our customers are embracing innovation in automation and robotics to build operations that can pivot seamlessly to meet conditions as they evolve – and we’re excited to be part of the transformation.”

Lakshmanan joined Zebra as part of the company’s recent acquisition of Antuit.ai, and this marks the third consecutive year he was named to the list. Lakshmanan is responsible for Antuit.ai’s AI-powered demand forecasting solution within Zebra’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio. The solution, which helps predict customer demand and increase inventory visibility, enables retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to optimize margins and drive revenue growth.

“We are proud to be recognized once again by SDCE, especially after yet another challenging year for supply chains,” said Sivakumar Lakshmanan, Vice President and General Manager, Antuit.ai, Zebra Technologies. “Retailers and CPG companies require a certain level of foresight to successfully navigate the volatility and complexity in their operations and maintain the stable distribution and availability of goods core to society’s well-being. With today’s AI-powered SaaS solutions, it is becoming easier to accurately plan for demand and execute supply chain operations in a way that leads to significant improvements in fill rates, reduced fines and increased revenue.”

“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope.”

The full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know is available online at www.SDCExec.com.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

ABOUT ANTUIT.AI

Serving Fortune 1000 companies globally, Antuit.ai – now part of Zebra Technologies – is rethinking the way retail and consumer products companies use AI to solve real business problems. Antuit.ai offers solutions that inform the most important business decisions, from supply chain to merchandising to marketing, empowering world-class retail and consumer products companies to digitally transform their businesses to achieve substantial business results. To learn more, visit www.antuit.ai.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates

