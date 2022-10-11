Zebra Technologies Makes Newsweek Most Loved Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

Company ranked #42 among top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces® list for the second consecutive year. The company ranked #42 among the top 100 companies recognized in the publication.

“At Zebra, our employees are the key to our success, and we have built a strong culture based on our vision, values and continuously listening to our employees,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Our goal is to continue to be a company people love by supporting work flexibility, addressing wellbeing and creating an inclusive environment where employees can bring their whole selves to work each day.”

Zebra is a place for changemakers, innovators and doers to shape the future of work on the front line and do a world of good, one community at a time. The company empowers employees to reach their full potential and build fulfilling careers with flexible work arrangements, employee resource groups that promote inclusion and diversity, and a rich variety of benefits and programs to meet individual needs.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

METHODOLOGY

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

