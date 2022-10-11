Advanced search
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
258.60 USD   -3.03%
Zebra Technologies Makes Newsweek Most Loved Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

10/11/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Company ranked #42 among top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces® list for the second consecutive year. The company ranked #42 among the top 100 companies recognized in the publication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005584/en/

“At Zebra, our employees are the key to our success, and we have built a strong culture based on our vision, values and continuously listening to our employees,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Our goal is to continue to be a company people love by supporting work flexibility, addressing wellbeing and creating an inclusive environment where employees can bring their whole selves to work each day.”

Zebra is a place for changemakers, innovators and doers to shape the future of work on the front line and do a world of good, one community at a time. The company empowers employees to reach their full potential and build fulfilling careers with flexible work arrangements, employee resource groups that promote inclusion and diversity, and a rich variety of benefits and programs to meet individual needs.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • For the second consecutive year, Zebra Technologies has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 Most Loved Workplaces.
  • Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, is an annual ranking of the top 100 companies based on employee satisfaction.

METHODOLOGY

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT NEWSWEEK

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

ABOUT BEST PRACTICE INSTITUTE

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 922 M - -
Net income 2022 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 436 M 13 436 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Deepak Kaul Director-Change Management & Process Improvement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.55%13 436
HEXAGON AB-28.65%24 375
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.25%17 200
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-22.66%15 836
GOERTEK INC.-53.60%11 725
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-69.99%10 301