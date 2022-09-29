Zebra Technologies : , Matrox® Imaging Showcase Machine Vision, Fixed Industrial Scanning Solutions at Vision Events

Now part of Zebra Technologies, Matrox Imaging will demonstrate live inspection capabilities.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and MONTREAL, Quebec - Sept. 29, 2022 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it will be showcasing the latest solutions at VISION 2022 on Oct. 4-6 in Stuttgart, Germany and The Vision Show on Oct. 11-13 in Boston.

"Businesses are increasingly focused on deploying automated solutions to augment their front-line workers so they can focus on more complex, higher value workflows, and machine vision and fixed industrial scanning solutions bring this transformation to life," said Donato Montanari, Vice President and General Manager, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies. "We're excited to join those attending the upcoming Vision events to demonstrate how our Zebra and Matrox Imaging solutions can reduce complexity and cost for businesses on their automation journey."

Earlier this year, Zebra completed its acquisition of Matrox Imaging, further expanding Zebra's machine vision offerings by adding interoperable software, hardware-agnostic smart cameras, vision controllers, input/output (I/O) cards and frame grabbers. These technologies are used to inspect, assess and record data from industrial vision systems used in factory automation, electronics, healthcare, semiconductors and more.

Zebra will demonstrate at both events how its machine vision and fixed industrial scanning solutions are transforming data into business information that enables error-free actions and improves productivity and quality across operations from manufacturing to packaging and distribution. Boston attendees are invited to join Zebra's Jim Witherspoon on Oct. 12 at 1:30pm eastern time for a session covering how barcode reading and deep learning applications coexist and add mutual value.

Also at the events, Matrox Imaging will introduce the Matrox GevIQ - the industry's first 10+ GbE smart network interface card (NIC) specifically for GigE Vision® acquisition - along with Matrox Design Assistant™ X 22H2 software and the Matrox 4Sight EV7 industrial computer.

The Matrox GevIQ handles up to 25 GbE offload without any packet loss so it is ideal for high-performance vision applications. The boards support flexible cabling options, forming a more versatile and widely compatible alternative to proprietary solutions. Matrox GevIQ boards handle generic GigE Vision® acquisition offload at speeds of up to 25 Gigabits per port. The Matrox GevIQ enables typical machine vision operations to run up to 2.5 times faster than other NICs.

"Machine vision cameras outputting at 10 and 25 Gbps are gaining market traction as demand for high-throughput applications grows," says Mitchell Dumont, Product Manager, Matrox Imaging. "The Matrox GevIQ can handle up to dual 25 GigE Vision offload without any image data loss and with very little CPU usage. This is ideal for vision applications requiring the best imaging speed and resolution and is a huge boon for the machine vision industry."

The Matrox GevIQ add-in board is operated using Matrox Imaging Library (MIL) X software running initially on 64-bit Windows® and eventually Linux®. The software also provides users access to two integrated utilities: one for camera configuration and testing and the other to monitor and log acquisition activity and detect performance bottlenecks. The generic offload board can aggregate multiple 1, 2.5, 5, 10, and/or 25 GbE cameras, for up to 32 input sources, bandwidth permitting. The boards use standard SFP28 connectors, meaning users can choose a preferred connector type-RJ45, DAC or fiber-optic Ethernet-for their specific vision requirements. The Matrox GevIQ provides a versatile, more widely compatible alternative than other 10+ GigE Vision acquisition solutions.

Matrox Design Assistant X is an integrated development environment (IDE) for Microsoft® Windows® where vision applications are created by constructing an intuitive flowchart instead of writing traditional program code. The latest version of the software, the Matrox Design Assistant X 22H2 offers users a simplified workflow for training deep neural networks along with a new inference engine that will enable higher performance and broader hardware support and allow users to visualize 3D data in the operator view.

The Matrox 4SightEV7, the latest version of the Matrox 4Sight series of industrial computers, has the processing power necessary to handle both traditional machine vision workloads and those using deep learning to classify or segment images for inspection. The Matrox Sight EV7 is compatible with the Matrox Imaging Library (MIL) X and Matrox Design Assistant X software platforms, giving users access to the full suite of software tools for analyzing, locating, classifying, measuring, reading, verifying, and I/O operations.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

On Oct. 4-6, those attending VISION 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany are invited to talk with our Zebra and Matrox advisors and see our demos at two locations: Zebra Technologies (booth 8B30) and Matrox Imaging (booth 8C45).

Zebra and Matrox advisors will also be available in Boston at The Vision Show on Oct. 11-13 at two locations: Zebra Technologies (booth 1031) and Matrox Imaging (booth 1124).

At both events, Zebra will demonstrate how its machine vision and fixed industrial scanning solutions transform data into business information, enabling error-free actions and improving productivity and quality across operations.

Now part of Zebra, Matrox Imaging will introduce the Matrox GevIQ - the industry's first 10+ GbE smart network interface card (NIC) specifically for GigE Vision acquisition - along with Matrox Design Assistant X 22H2 software and the Matrox 4Sight EV7 industrial computer.

ABOUT MATROX IMAGING



Matrox Imaging, now a part of Zebra Technologies, is an established and trusted supplier to top OEMs and integrators involved in machine vision, image analysis, and medical imaging industries. The components consist of smart cameras, 3D sensors, vision controllers, I/O cards, and frame grabbers, all designed to provide optimum price-performance within a common software environment. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/imaging.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes - including 84% of the Fortune 500 - with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek's inaugurallist of America's Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Media contact

Therese Van Ryne

Zebra Technologies +1-847-370-2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy

Zebra Technologies

+1-224-306-8654

k.fahmy@zebra.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.