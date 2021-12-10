Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zebra Technologies : New Hand-Mounted Scanner Solution is Giving You (and Your Workers) One More Reason to Love Wearable Scanners

12/10/2021 | 10:16pm EST
Everyone has their own style - from hair and clothes to communications and work. And while most companies have a dress code policy, I don't think we should strictly dictate how workers accessorize, at least when it comes to technology.

Ring scanners are wildly popular, especially for use cases that don't require maximum finger dexterity like small item picking or access to tight locations such as small picking bins and manufacturing assembly. So, we're giving you options that don't require you to rip and replace your company-owned ring scanners to give your workers comfortable, functional hands-free scanning tools for every scanning scenario.

Meet the Zebra RS5100 Enterprise Hand Mount.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 03:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 622 M - -
Net income 2021 839 M - -
Net Debt 2021 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 842 M 32 842 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION59.90%32 842
HEXAGON AB30.56%41 521
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED44.49%34 560
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.00%30 078
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.98%20 114
HALMA PLC28.01%15 752