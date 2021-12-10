Zebra Technologies : New Hand-Mounted Scanner Solution is Giving You (and Your Workers) One More Reason to Love Wearable Scanners

Everyone has their own style - from hair and clothes to communications and work. And while most companies have a dress code policy, I don't think we should strictly dictate how workers accessorize, at least when it comes to technology.

Ring scanners are wildly popular, especially for use cases that don't require maximum finger dexterity like small item picking or access to tight locations such as small picking bins and manufacturing assembly. So, we're giving you options that don't require you to rip and replace your company-owned ring scanners to give your workers comfortable, functional hands-free scanning tools for every scanning scenario.

Meet the Zebra RS5100 Enterprise Hand Mount.