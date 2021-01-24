Zebra Technologies : New Wall Street Journal Article Talks About Technology's Role in Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Temperatures

There is a lot of discussion about the temperature sensitivity of COVID-19 vaccines, leaving many to wonder how we'll know if the cold chain breaks while the vaccines are being distributed and stored.
According to Zebra Technologies CEO Anders Gustafsson, there are a number of technologies ranging from vial-level sensors to mobile computers and tablets that can help ensure the vaccines are delivered to administration sites within the proper temperature range.
Read this Wall Street Journal article now to learn more.
