ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Zebra Technologies : New Wall Street Journal Article Talks About Technology's Role in Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Temperatures

01/24/2021 | 03:40pm EST
There is a lot of discussion about the temperature sensitivity of COVID-19 vaccines, leaving many to wonder how we'll know if the cold chain breaks while the vaccines are being distributed and stored.

According to Zebra Technologies CEO Anders Gustafsson, there are a number of technologies ranging from vial-level sensors to mobile computers and tablets that can help ensure the vaccines are delivered to administration sites within the proper temperature range.

Read this Wall Street Journal article now to learn more.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 20:39:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 393 M - -
Net income 2020 471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 798 M 21 798 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 381,55 $
Last Close Price 408,84 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.38%21 798
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.83%37 395
HEXAGON AB2.21%33 978
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED27.40%30 501
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED11.20%18 784
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.72%14 381
