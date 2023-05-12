Zebra Technologies : Question

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held May 11, 2023

Question received post meeting:

On behalf of the Carpenter pension funds, my question relates to the issue of officer personal liability for fiduciary duty violations. Delaware corporate law now permits corporations to amend their certificate of incorporation to limit personal liability of senior corporate officers for monetary damages in connection with an officer's breach of their fiduciary duty of care. The permitted amendment covers most senior officers. Has the Board discussed the officer exculpation issue, and if so, is there consideration of advancing a certificate amendment. Thank you.

Zebra's response posted 5/12/2023:

The Board is aware of this change in Delaware corporate law and has discussed it with management. At this time, we do not plan on amending our certificate of incorporation to accommodate officer exculpation. However, we may reconsider in the future.