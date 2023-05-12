Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05:20 2023-05-12 am EDT
264.00 USD   -0.48%
Zebra Technologies : Question
PU
05/11CIA chief announces new steps to address sexual assault, harassment allegations
RE
05/11TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Zebra Technologies to $350 From $375, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Zebra Technologies : Question

05/12/2023 | 10:47am EDT
2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held May 11, 2023

Question received post meeting:

On behalf of the Carpenter pension funds, my question relates to the issue of officer personal liability for fiduciary duty violations. Delaware corporate law now permits corporations to amend their certificate of incorporation to limit personal liability of senior corporate officers for monetary damages in connection with an officer's breach of their fiduciary duty of care. The permitted amendment covers most senior officers. Has the Board discussed the officer exculpation issue, and if so, is there consideration of advancing a certificate amendment. Thank you.

Zebra's response posted 5/12/2023:

The Board is aware of this change in Delaware corporate law and has discussed it with management. At this time, we do not plan on amending our certificate of incorporation to accommodate officer exculpation. However, we may reconsider in the future.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 517 M - -
Net income 2023 629 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 643 M 13 643 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 265,28 $
Average target price 335,62 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Anders Gustafsson Executive Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matt Ausman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.46%13 643
HEXAGON AB7.29%30 454
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%21 516
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.50%19 460
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-10.66%11 567
HALMA PLC23.25%11 500
