Official ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION press release

Climbing to fifth best overall, Zebra is ranked in top 10 for the fifth consecutive year

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced the company is among the top software vendors in the Retail Information Systems (RIS) 2024 Software LeaderBoard.

Marking its fifth consecutive year in the top 10, Zebra ranks fifth best overall, moving up one spot from last year in the prestigious top 20 category. Zebra also tops the list in three categories: Apparel Vendor Leaders, Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers, and Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders.

The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard assesses hundreds of prominent retail software technology vendors and ranks their offerings based on customer reviews and feedback across 30 categories. The assessment focuses on areas such as customer satisfaction, return on investment, innovation, total cost of operation, reliability, support, and service.

For the 2024 RIS LeaderBoard, Zebra’s top 3 rankings are in the following 11 categories:

#1 - New ranking in 2024: Apparel Vendor Leaders

#1 - Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers

#1 - Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders

#2 - Grocery Vendor Leaders

#2 - Large Vendors

#3 - Leaders in Ease of Installation and Integration by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailer

#3 - Specialty Vendor Leaders

#3 - Customer Satisfaction for Department Store/Mass Merchant Vendor

#3 - Leaders in Software Reliability by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers

#3 - Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers

#3 - Leaders in Technology Innovation by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers

“Zebra’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in our top rankings in the 2024 RIS Software LeaderBoard,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our solutions help retailers work in new ways to meet consumers’ growing demands for a more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.”

The RIS LeaderBoard rankings include customer feedback for Zebra’s software solutions including antuit.ai and Zebra Workcloud. Comprised of specialized suites of solutions that digitize workflows, Zebra’s software offerings enable retailers to better engage associates, optimize inventory and elevate the customer experience. Workcloud has native interoperability with Zebra devices, creating operational efficiency in four key areas: workforce optimization, enterprise collaboration, inventory optimization and demand intelligence.

“To place anywhere on the LeaderBoard is a testament to the company’s customer satisfaction and value,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, editor in chief, RIS News. “By continuing to lead in our Top 10 and 20 rankings this year, Zebra truly represents a technological genius of the retail industry.”

To view the full 2024 RIS LeaderBoard, click here.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra was ranked fifth overall in the 2024 RIS Software LeaderBoard, moving up one spot over last year.

Zebra was ranked in 30 categories and placed in the Top 3 in 11 categories, including #1 in Apparel Vendor Leaders, Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers and Department Store and Mass Merchant Vendor Leaders; #2 in Grocery Vendor Leaders; and Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers at #3.

This is Zebra’s fifth consecutive year leading the ranks in the LeaderBoard’s Top 10.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220063327/en/