Zebra Technologies : Wins Three Good Design® Awards for Design and Innovation

Zebra's MC9300, RS5100 and DS9308 are recognized by Australia's most prestigious international design and innovation awards

MELBOURNE, Australia - Sept. 30, 2020 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its MC9300 ultra-rugged mobile computer, RS5100 single finger Bluetooth ring scanner, and DS9308 barcode scanner have been awarded the prestigious Good Design® Award Winner accolade in the Product Design Commercial and Industrial category.

Started in 1958, the annual Good Design® Awards is Australia's oldest and most prestigious international awards program for design and innovation. It celebrates the best new products and services in the Australian market, excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, design strategy, social impact design and young designers.

More than 55 Good Design® Awards jurors evaluated each entry according to a strict set of design criteria which covers 'good design', 'design innovation' and 'design impact'.

The award-winning Zebra products were selected by the jury from amongst 835 submissions globally, and they include:

MC9300 ultra-rugged mobile computer - Designed to help the front line of warehouses, manufacturers, logistics providers and back-of-store retail environments capture their edge, Zebra's flagship MC9300 is arguably the world's best-selling Android enterprise mobile computer in the market today.

- Designed to help the front line of warehouses, manufacturers, logistics providers and back-of-store retail environments capture their edge, Zebra's flagship MC9300 is arguably the world's best-selling Android enterprise mobile computer in the market today. RS5100 single finger Bluetooth ring scanner - The RS5100 next-generation ring scanner is designed for use in customer-facing areas, warehouses, and distribution centers. Its ergonomic, lightweight, and rugged design offers comfort to front-line workers and enables hands-free scanning to ensure maximum productivity.

- The RS5100 next-generation ring scanner is designed for use in customer-facing areas, warehouses, and distribution centers. Its ergonomic, lightweight, and rugged design offers comfort to front-line workers and enables hands-free scanning to ensure maximum productivity. DS9308 barcode scanner - The DS9300 series is ideal for brick-and-mortar retail stores and hospitality businesses (amongst others), which have limited space at their checkout counters.

'Since 2003, Zebra has sold more than 3.2 million MC9000 mobile computers worldwide. We have enhanced the MC9300 - our most powerful handheld platform and most rugged device in its class -

to meet evolving market needs,' said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing Business Unit, Zebra Technologies. 'We are thrilled that the MC9300 has been recognized for its design and innovation by such a prestigious award.'

'The RS5100 and DS9308 are also worthy winners of the esteemed accolade,' said Tom Christodoulou, Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand, Zebra Technologies. 'The lightweight RS5100 enables hands-free movement for front-line workers in this region and beyond, resulting in greater efficiency and safety. The DS9308 enables contactless scanning of retail coupons, loyalty cards, boarding passes and theatre tickets on paper and on a mobile phone screen, reducing queues as well as enhancing productivity and time-efficiency.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra's MC9300, RS5100 and DS9308 have been recognized for their design and innovation by the Good Design® Awards.

The Good Design® Awards is Australia's oldest and most prestigious international awards program for design and innovation and is evaluated by more than 55 jurors comprising international experts.

Zebra's solutions have been empowering the front line of retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries for more than 50 years.

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra's Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

# # #

Media Contact: