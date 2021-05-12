Zebra Technologies : AutoTodo Improves Warehouse Operations with Zebra Technologies

Mobile computers help auto parts dealer cut picking and replenishment time in half and improve order accuracy by 75%

MÉXICO - May 12, 2020 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, and Logística de México (LDM), a Zebra PartnerConnect Business Partner, today announced AutoTodo, a leading automotive parts wholesaler in Mexico, selected Zebra's mobile solutions to improve warehouse operations and worker productivity.

AutoTodo implemented Zebra's enterprise-class Android™-powered TC56 mobile computers in two of its Mexican warehouses to improve delivery times, reduce shipping errors and maintain the highest levels of efficiency and competitiveness. Using Zebra's mobile devices, AutoTodo's warehouse operators accelerated and improved scanning processes while increasing picking and packing accuracy in its Puebla and Guadalajara warehouses.

'By implementing Zebra mobile computers with LDM support, we cut replenishment and picking process time in half and dramatically improved order accuracy by 75%,' said Roberto Alonso, Operational Director of AutoTodo. 'We are excited to continue our warehouse modernization efforts with Zebra and LDM and roll out this solution to our other nine warehouses to help benefit our customers and employees.'

The rugged, modern design of Zebra's mobile computers with intuitive interface, helped AutoTodo quickly adopt the solution and reduce workforce training time. Its innovative scanning capabilities enable AutoTodo's workers to scan all types of barcodes from its 300 vendors. Also, the mobile computers amplify workers connectivity thanks to its 4G/LTE network capacity. All Zebra's mobile solutions include Zebra's Mobility DNA suite of end-user applications, development tools and utilities that allow AutoTodo to easily integrate the device with its existing warehouse management system (WMS) while also simplifying management and strengthening security.



'Zebra Technologies works together with its channel partners globally to help wholesalers like AutoTodo modernize their warehouse operations to improve inventory management, replenishment, picking and packing processes,' said Ernesto Hernández, Sales Director of Zebra Technologies Mexico. 'Zebra's mobile solutions offer a performance edge to AutoTodo's front-line workers by optimizing in-motion operations through connected and collaborative workflows that improve order accuracy and ultimately customer satisfaction.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

AutoTodo deployed Zebra's TC56 mobile computers in two of its Mexican warehouses and plans to install them in another nine warehouses this year to improve warehouse operations and worker productivity.

AutoTodo reduced replenishment and picking process time by 50% and increased order accuracy by 75%.

Zebra's mobile computers are helping AutoTodo improve delivery times, reduce shipping errors and maintain high levels of efficiency and competitiveness.

