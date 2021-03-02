Zebra Technologies : Mitre 10 Selects Zebra Technologies and Reflexis Systems to Optimize Omnichannel Customer Experience

New Zealand home improvement retailer aims to increase operational efficiency while modernizing execution and communication processes across stores

DEDHAM, Mass. - March 2, 2021 - Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), a leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced that Mitre 10 New Zealand Ltd has selected Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager, Reflexis Q-Walk and Reflexis Mobility to simplify work, enhance front-line communication and empower productivity to deliver a frictionless omnichannel customer experience.

Mitre 10, New Zealand's largest home improvement retailer with 6,000 team members across 84 stores, will leverage Real-Time Task Manager's simplified processes, built-in intelligence and intuitive mobile-first interface to increase transparency and communication company-wide. Mitre 10's field management team will use the mobile Q-Walk solution to streamline the on-site auditing process, enabling more efficient collaboration amongst team members, allowing them to spend more time with customers.

'We chose Reflexis Systems and Zebra Technologies to support our modernization project due to its world-class Reflexis ONE™ platform and history of supporting large retailers across the globe,' said Andrea Scown, Chief Operating Officer, Mitre 10. 'We have confidence these advanced software solutions will facilitate superior communication by creating a direct feedback loop between stores and our support center, particularly around implementation of new initiatives. All of these details will make it easier to do business across the co-operative.'

Reflexis ONE™ will bolster Mitre 10's mobility strategy, a crucial component of its business transformation, by arming store managers and team members with real-time data via Reflexis Mobility functionality. This will permit the team to update work schedules, assign tasks and address real-time store execution challenges without leaving the retail floor.

'Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager and Q-Walk will empower Mitre 10 to simplify work throughout the organization, enabling store associates to elevate the customer experience,' said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. 'Our technology will serve as a cornerstone of its modernization project and further establish Mitre 10 as a leader in the home improvement industry.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS

New Zealand's largest home improvement retailer, Mitre 10 has selected Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager and Q-Walk to deliver a superior omnichannel customer experience.

Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager and Q-Walk will improve communication and foster better collaboration for more than 6,000 Mitre 10 team members across 84 stores.

The recent acquisition of Reflexis Systems by Zebra Technologies empowers teams with advanced software to drive value by simplifying communications, enhancing task execution and aligning labor with demand via AI-powered forecasting.

###

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra's Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT REFLEXIS SYSTEMS

Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organisations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking. The Reflexis ONE™ intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimise labour decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE™ to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention. Reflexis Systems is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com.

Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Blog | Twitter | YouTube

ABOUT MITRE 10(New Zealand) Ltd

Mitre 10 (New Zealand) Ltd ('Mitre 10') is a New Zealand co-operative with 84 locally owned stores nationwide employing more than 6,000 team members combined. The country's largest home improvement and garden retailer and one of the fastest-growing trade merchants, Mitre 10 has been a household name since 1974. It was voted New Zealand's 2nd Most Trusted Brand in the 2020 Readers Digest Trust Brand index and has been voted most trusted home improvement brand several times. Mitre 10 was also named New Zealand's 2nd most reputable brand in the 2020 Brand Reputation Index by Opinion Compare and winner of Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customers Award in the home improvement category.

Media Contacts:

Peter Czyryca

Zebra Technologies

+1 (781) 493-3400 x351 peter.czyryca@zebra.com

Industry Analyst Contacts:

Kasia Fahmy

Zebra Technologies

+1-224-306-8654

k.fahmy@zebra.com

Peter Czyryca

Zebra Technologies

+1 (781) 493-3400 x351 peter.czyryca@zebra.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.