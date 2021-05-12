Zebra Technologies : Shenzhen Gift Cuts Time Receiving Inventory in Half with Zebra Mobile Computers

Iconic Shenzhen International Airport souvenir store also improves inventory accuracy by 40%

SHANGHAI, China - May 12, 2021 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced Shenzhen Gift has deployed a Zebra mobile computing solution in its souvenir stores at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport. The solution has helped Shenzhen Gift cut time spent on receiving goods in half and increased its inventory accuracy by 40%.

By pairing the TC51 touch computer with Zebra Mobility DNA's suite of end-user apps, app development tools and utilities, Shenzhen Gift can conduct real-time inventory checks, eliminating unnecessary downtime from the prior manual process.

'The deployment of Zebra's mobile solution has helped us to achieve digital transformation, supporting our vision to promote innovation across Shenzhen's retail industry,' said Ziqi Wu, Deputy Secretary General of Shenzhen Retail Association. 'Zebra's pocket-sized, easy-to-use TC51 resembles a consumer smartphone but comes with enterprise-class functionality. It has helped minimize errors by enabling our in-store operations to move away from pen and paper to achieve greater accuracy and efficiency.'

Shenzhen Gift offers a variety of local goods and souvenirs including food, clothing, jewelry, and consumer electronics. It is a public service brand launched by the Shenzhen Retail Association. Founded in 1997, the Shenzhen Retail Association is a social organization comprising Shenzhen's leading large and medium-sized retail and brand chain enterprises.

In 2019, Shenzhen Gift opened its souvenir stores at the Shenzhen Baoan International Airport. As a pilot project for digital retailing, Shenzhen Gift is positioned as an innovator in the retail industry through the digitalization of its retail operations with cutting-edge technology.

'With the rapid development and application of the Internet of things and 5G networks, retail businesses need to digitalize to keep up with rising customer expectations,' said Simon Yang, Sales Director of Southern China region, Zebra Technologies. 'Zebra is proud to have contributed to Shenzhen Gift's digital transformation journey and will continue to support the retailer in its goal to be an innovator for the retail industry.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Shenzhen Gift's deployment of Zebra's solution has optimized its in-store operations by reducing the time spent on receiving goods by 50%, while increasing accuracy of its inventory check by 40%.

By pairing Zebra's TC51 with Zebra Mobility DNA, Shenzhen Gift can now conduct real-time inventory checks thereby eliminating unnecessary business downtime.

As a pilot project for digital retailing, Shenzhen Gift has successfully become an innovator through leveraging cutting-edge technology to achieve retail digitalization.

###

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra's Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.