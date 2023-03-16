Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zebra Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ZBRA   US9892071054

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
287.74 USD   -1.61%
Zebra and Ivanti Wavelink Team Partner to Increase Material Movement Productivity in Warehouse and Manufacturing Operations

03/16/2023 | 12:02am EDT
Integrating Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity with Zebra Autonomous Mobile Robots Frees Workers to Focus on High-Value Tasks

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, and Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it will integrate Ivanti Wavelink and Zebra autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in warehouse and manufacturing facilities. The combined solution will increase productivity and throughput while freeing workers to focus on high-value tasks.

For customers who need to streamline complex workflows associated with material movement, the partnership accelerates the effectiveness of automation – integrating Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity platform for voice direction with Zebra’s line of Fetch AMRs. Now, Zebra AMRs can be controlled via Velocity apps or voice-direction on Zebra rugged mobile devices, without requiring any modifications to host WMS, ERP or other enterprise systems, allowing for robots to easily be assimilated into existing workflows. With robots handling repetitive and heavy lifting tasks, manual material handling can be reduced by as much as 50 percent, increasing productivity, streamlining workflows and improving safety.

“Our customers recognize that automation is key to the future of their operations and are ready to make investments in strategies and solutions that can get them where they need to be quickly,” said Jim Lawton, General Manager and Vice President, Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies. “Integrating Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity platform with our Fetch AMRs brings the kind of sophistication customers are looking for – in this case, integrating voice commands with AMRs, so work gets done quickly, correctly and without friction.”

Through the Velocity platform, Zebra AMRs are directed to complete steps in workflows, yielding a particularly high value in tasks where material movement and transport are needed. Additionally, through insights from Ivanti Neurons for IIoT, customers get visibility into the status of AMRs, so they know what task each robot is working on and any delays or disruptions they encounter.

“This partnership is another example of how our ‘hands off the host app’ approach that is a core tenet of the Ivanti Wavelink’s Velocity platform can aid in increasing productivity, accuracy, and safety. Because Velocity interfaces with existing enterprise applications without the need to migrate or modify the host application, there is minimal implementation time,” said Brandon Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Ivanti Wavelink. “Velocity unifies interaction among robots, mobile devices, and software on a single, expandable platform that can grow with any size business. This allows organizations to increase the bottom line via operational efficiency.”

For more information, please visit Zebra’s Fetch Robotics website or stop by Zebra’s booth #S647 at ProMat 2023, March 20 – 23 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About Ivanti Wavelink:

Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures Everywhere Work. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.

About Zebra Technologies:

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 726 M - -
Net income 2023 732 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 791 M 14 791 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 287,74 $
Average target price 368,25 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Winters Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Anders Gustafsson Executive Chairman
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.22%15 034
HEXAGON AB4.63%29 266
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.49%22 171
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.70%19 493
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-8.94%11 772
GOERTEK INC.20.80%9 710