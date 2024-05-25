Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announces the following individuals were elected directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, held on May 23, 2024:

Wade Felesky

Brian McGill

Dean Swanberg

Dean Shillington

Todd Ziniuk

The Company also announces today that options to purchase 2,150,000 common shares of the Company were granted to the non-management directors, Wade Felesky, Brian McGill, Dean Swanberg and Dean Shillington, and the corporate secretary of the Company, with an exercise price of $1.25 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc., a Canadian public company, is a technology enabled company that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with equipment and service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company also operates in Texas with a MobileyeZTM assembly facility in Houston and equipment and service centers in Houston, with plans to expand to Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and West Texas by the end of the year. The Company has three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) surveillance and live monitoring through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers; 2) surveillance and live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel.

The Company operates a fleet of over 950 proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers, equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, and monitors numerous fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are interested in supplementing video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: tziniuk@zedcor.com

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.com

