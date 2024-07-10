Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announced that on July 8, 2024, 125,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") were granted to an employee of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc., a Canadian public company, is a technology enabled company that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with equipment and service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company also operates in Texas with a MobileyeZTM assembly facility in Houston and equipment and service centers in Houston, with plans to expand to Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and West Texas by the end of the year. The Company has three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) surveillance and live monitoring through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) surveillance and live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel.

The Company operates a fleet of over 950 proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers, equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, and monitors numerous fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are interested in supplementing video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

President & Chief Executive Officer

P: 403-930-5430

E: tziniuk@zedcor.c om

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: 403-930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.c om

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216032