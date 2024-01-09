Official ZEDCOR INC. press release

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce significant milestones for its US expansion. Zedcor Security Solutions (USA), LLC ("Zedcor Security USA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zedcor Inc., is pleased to reports its first-ever revenue generated in the United States. Additionally, Zedcor Manufacturing Solutions (USA), LLC ("Zedcor Manufacturing"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zedcor Inc., has completed design work on its 2024 Solar MobileyeZ. The 2024 MobileyeZ will be a fully standalone, solar powered unit with battery backup. These achievements mark a pivotal moment in the company's strategic expansion efforts, reinforcing its commitment to North American growth, market diversification and customer diversification.

After opening its USA headquarters and assembly facility in November 2023 in Houston, Texas, Zedcor Security USA has expanded its US sales team and began to offer its security services to US based customers in December 2023. We are pleased to report that Zedcor Security USA currently has over 50 MobileyeZ security towers located in the US. Of these units, over half have been retrofitted for the US market and deployed to customer sites. Zedcor Security USA has already obtained new US based customers, including the largest home builder in North America, and is also working for existing Canadian customers of Zedcor with US based operations. Zedcor Security USA is currently providing MobileyeZ security towers in three different states across the Western US.

Zedcor Manufacturing is pleased to announce that it has completed its design for the Company's proprietary 2024 Solar MobileyeZ security tower. The 2024 Solar MobileyeZ is a truly ground up rebuild of Zedcor's industry leading battery electric MobileyeZ. The 2024 MobileyeZ will be a fully standalone, solar powered unit with battery backup. In areas where solar requirements are not sufficient, the 2024 MobileyeZ can be plugged into a standard power outlet. It will be equipped with cutting-edge cameras that have artificial intelligence on the edge, as well as radar technology allowing the Company's integrated 24/7 Live, Verified Monitoring services to detect intruders with more accuracy. Lastly, the 2024 MobileyeZ includes a full redesign of the camera mounting solution on the security tower which will allow for faster and more efficient deployment of security towers.

Other innovation initiatives that the Company is working on in 2024 include:

Development of a wall or pole mounted MobileyeZ solution which will work in conjunction with the MobileyeZ security tower and can be deployed in urban construction or retail environments where the physical footprint of multiple MobileyeZ security towers is unfeasible. Piloting an anti-intrusion sensor technology for the residential home construction market to help prevent interior theft and vandalism during construction.

Todd Ziniuk, President & CEO of Zedcor said: "Our two phased expansion to the United States is fully under way and we have achieved a significant number of very important goals. Getting our first US based customers validates our service model and the agnostic nature of Zedcor's business. The MobileyeZ hardware, coupled with our in-house 24/7 Live Verified Monitoring is a truly disruptive and innovative service which provides a better solution to physical security. We are looking to continue to expand our services in the US and diversify revenue streams geographically. As a result of taking our assembly services in house, we are well positioned to meet customer demand by ramping up our building and continue to provide truly innovative security solutions to customers across all industries."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. With its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers, Zedcor is a technology enabled business that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses across North America. The Company operates throughout Canada, with service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, and the Western United States with a service center in Houston. The Company designs and assembles its proprietary MobileyeZ security systems out of its facility in Houston, Texas.

Equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, the Company operates a fleet of over 800 MobileyeZ and monitors fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are looking to supplement video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

