Zedge : Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us today.
Good afternoon. Welcome to Zedge's earnings conference call for the first quarter fiscal year 2022, ended October 31st, 2021. I'm Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge, and with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Yi Tsai, who will provide additional insight into our financial performance. We will then be happy to take your
questions.
For those of you that are new to the Zedge story or
haven't followed us in a while, we own a portfolio of
leading digital consumer brands that served 43 million
users around the globe in October of 2021. Our portfolio
consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading
mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social
content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace
for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market
their digital content to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the
leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile
entertainment app currently in beta, focused on short-
form storytelling. We possess deep expertise in
monetizing our digital real-estate whether through
advertising, subscriptions, or content sales. Our products
appeal to a wide range of customer segments globally,
and we have a strong user base in North America and
Europe as well as in emerging markets, including India in
particular.
We topped our record fiscal 2021 in the first quarter,
surpassing $6 million in revenue for the first time while
reporting revenue growth of 60%, a 43% operating
margin, $2.1 million in net income, $3 million in EBITDA,
and GAAP EPS growth of 64% to 14 cents. We closed the
quarter with over $27 million of cash on our balance
sheet and almost no debt. Advertising revenue remained
robust as we continue to optimize our ad stack to drive
higher prices received for every 1,000 advertising
impressions, known as CPMs.
Subscription revenue and active subscriptions
increased 48% and 25%, respectively, versus last year.
After a pause last quarter, we were pleased to see
subscriptions return to modest growth.
Given our acquisition of Emojipedia at the beginning
of fiscal 2022, in our release today we clarified that
monthly active users, or MAU, and average revenue per
monthly active user, or ARPMAU, are KPIs that have
always referred only to the Zedge mobile app and neither
include the Shortz beta nor Emojipedia, the latter of
which today is desktop or mobile web only. Note, the
underlying data is unchanged from what we have been
reporting. MAU increased 6% with emerging markets up
11%, driven mainly by continued demand in India.
Developed markets remained a challenge with MAU
declining in the high single digits. Despite this, ARPMAU
increased 47% versus last year.
Now I'd like to update you on the strategic priorities
I outlined on our last earnings call.
• To start with, growing our customer base and
improving engagement, particularly in well-developed
markets. During the fiscal first quarter, we began
rolling out social and community features starting with
giving our users the ability to follow artists they find
interesting. We are also continuing to use machine
learning algorithms to improve content discovery. As
the year unfolds we expect to add more social and
community features while also starting to focus on
search and user on-boarding. In addition to these
efforts, we are ramping up paid user acquisition
campaigns and will continue to expand this effort as
long as it proves to be accretive.
• Next, we continue to invest in the parts of the business
that offer optionality. Zedge Premium is a big part of
this opportunity. Tomorrow, we expect to start rolling
out our NFT offering, called NFTs Made Easy, in the
Zedge Premium marketplace for both Android and iOS.
Our approach to NFTs allows Zedge Premium artists to
create and sell NFTs to our users without being crypto-
currency experts. Our users are able to purchase NFTs