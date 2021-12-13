Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zedge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZDGE   US98923T1043

ZEDGE, INC.

(ZDGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zedge : Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

12/13/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us 2 today.

3

  • Good afternoon. Welcome to Zedge's earnings 5 conference call for the first quarter fiscal year 2022,
    6 ended October 31st , 2021. I'm Jonathan Reich, CEO of
    7 Zedge, and with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Yi Tsai, 8 who will provide additional insight into our financial
    9 performance. We will then be happy to take your

10 questions.

11

  1. For those of you that are new to the Zedge story or
  2. haven't followed us in a while, we own a portfolio of
  3. leading digital consumer brands that served 43 million
  4. users around the globe in October of 2021. Our portfolio
  5. consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading
  6. mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social
  7. content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace

1

  1. for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market
  2. their digital content to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the
  3. leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile
  4. entertainment app currently in beta, focused on short-
  5. form storytelling. We possess deep expertise in
  6. monetizing our digital real-estate whether through
  7. advertising, subscriptions, or content sales. Our products
  8. appeal to a wide range of customer segments globally,
  9. and we have a strong user base in North America and
  10. Europe as well as in emerging markets, including India in
  11. particular.

30

  1. We topped our record fiscal 2021 in the first quarter,
  2. surpassing $6 million in revenue for the first time while
  3. reporting revenue growth of 60%, a 43% operating
  4. margin, $2.1 million in net income, $3 million in EBITDA,
  5. and GAAP EPS growth of 64% to 14 cents. We closed the
  6. quarter with over $27 million of cash on our balance

2

  1. sheet and almost no debt. Advertising revenue remained
  2. robust as we continue to optimize our ad stack to drive
  3. higher prices received for every 1,000 advertising
  4. impressions, known as CPMs.

41

  1. Subscription revenue and active subscriptions
  2. increased 48% and 25%, respectively, versus last year.
  3. After a pause last quarter, we were pleased to see
  4. subscriptions return to modest growth.

46

  1. Given our acquisition of Emojipedia at the beginning
  2. of fiscal 2022, in our release today we clarified that
  3. monthly active users, or MAU, and average revenue per
  4. monthly active user, or ARPMAU, are KPIs that have
  5. always referred only to the Zedge mobile app and neither
  6. include the Shortz beta nor Emojipedia, the latter of
  7. which today is desktop or mobile web only. Note, the
  8. underlying data is unchanged from what we have been

3

  1. reporting. MAU increased 6% with emerging markets up
  2. 11%, driven mainly by continued demand in India.
  3. Developed markets remained a challenge with MAU
  4. declining in the high single digits. Despite this, ARPMAU
  5. increased 47% versus last year.

60

  1. Now I'd like to update you on the strategic priorities
  2. I outlined on our last earnings call.

63

  1. To start with, growing our customer base and
  2. improving engagement, particularly in well-developed
  3. markets. During the fiscal first quarter, we began
  4. rolling out social and community features starting with
  5. giving our users the ability to follow artists they find
  6. interesting. We are also continuing to use machine
  7. learning algorithms to improve content discovery. As
  8. the year unfolds we expect to add more social and

4

  1. community features while also starting to focus on
  2. search and user on-boarding. In addition to these
  3. efforts, we are ramping up paid user acquisition
  4. campaigns and will continue to expand this effort as
  5. long as it proves to be accretive.

77

  1. Next, we continue to invest in the parts of the business
  2. that offer optionality. Zedge Premium is a big part of
  3. this opportunity. Tomorrow, we expect to start rolling
  4. out our NFT offering, called NFTs Made Easy, in the
  5. Zedge Premium marketplace for both Android and iOS.
  6. Our approach to NFTs allows Zedge Premium artists to
  7. create and sell NFTs to our users without being crypto-
  8. currency experts. Our users are able to purchase NFTs
  9. in the same manner as they have always purchased
  10. any item in Zedge Premium, mainly by buying and
  11. spending Zedge tokens, our existing virtual currency,

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zedge Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZEDGE, INC.
05:58pZEDGE : Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
05:42pZedge Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise from Year Ago -- Stock Rises 8% After-Hours
MT
04:26pZEDGE : Announces Record First Quarter Results
PU
04:19pEarnings Flash (ZDGE) ZEDGE Posts Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.12
MT
04:18pEarnings Flash (ZDGE) ZEDGE Reports Q1 Revenue $6M, vs. Street Est of $5.26M
MT
04:16pZEDGE : Announces Record First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
12:50pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Zedge Inc Cl B, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 12.8% Sensitiv..
MT
12/06ZEDGE : to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
PU
11/26ZEDGE, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
11/18ZEDGE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEDGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart ZEDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zedge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Reich President & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael C. Jonas Executive Chairman
Mark Ghermezian Lead Independent Director
Elliot Gibber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEDGE, INC.51.99%132
SNAP INC.1.50%81 810
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-25.59%6 603
KAKAO GAMES CORP.96.09%5 962
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-27.62%4 798