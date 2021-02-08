Log in
ZEDGE, INC.

(ZDGE)
Zedge : Reveals Impressive 2020 App and User Highlights

02/08/2021 | 06:37am EST
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leading global developer of mobile phone personalization and entertainment apps, today released various user data for 2020 from its flagship 'Zedge - Wallpapers and Ringtones' personalization app.

'The Zedge app remained an important destination for consumers interested in mobile phone personalization during 2020,' said Jonathan Reich, Zedge's chief executive officer. 'Approximately 141 million unique users downloaded roughly 2.1 billion items during the year, demonstrating strong demand, especially during a time when new mobile phone sales were negatively impacted by consumer uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.'

'In 2021, we are focusing on introducing new features, improving search and discovery, overhauling user accounts and becoming even more relevant to iOS users with the introduction of widgets and app icons in iOS 14. The goal of these initiatives is to grow our user base, especially in well-developed markets. In addition, we expect to enhance our paid subscription offering and evolve Zedge Premium in order to make Zedge more attractive to a broader set of users. Finally, we are also in the process of enhancing our 'Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge' app by adding an ad-supported option, as well as introducing 'Shortcastz' high quality short-form podcasts of the stories.'

'We believe Zedge has never been in a stronger position to deliver the products and features our users want, so keep an eye out for these and more in the months to come,' concluded Reich.

Calendar 2020 by the Numbers

Unique Users

141 million

Items Downloaded

~2.1 billion

Subscribers* (a/o December 31, 2020)

683,406

Annual Subscription Growth Rate

158%

Annual Subscription Renewal Rate

~45%

Product Breakdown by Setting Content:

Ringtones & Notification Sounds

51%

Wallpapers & Video Wallpapers

49%

Most Popular
Search Terms

Black, PUBG, iPhone, Anime, Joker, Naruto, Free Fire, Love, Fortnite, and Samsung

*as defined by Google

About Zedge

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 465 million organic installs and more than 32 million monthly active users as of October 31, 2020, 'Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones' is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. 'Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge' offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and soon to be available as mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'target' and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden IR
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628237/Zedge-Reveals-Impressive-2020-App-and-User-Highlights

Disclaimer

Zedge Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 11:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,47 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,56 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 79,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Reich President & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael C. Jonas Executive Chairman
Mark Ghermezian Lead Independent Director
Elliot Gibber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEDGE, INC.48.01%112
SNAP INC.27.10%95 986
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.23.15%8 122
GRUBHUB INC.-2.33%6 728
MOMO INC.24.57%3 615
DENA CO., LTD.12.45%2 422
