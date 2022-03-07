Log in
Zedge : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended January 31, 2022.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (https://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on March 15, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 877-545-0320 or International: 973-528-0002, at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start. Please ask for the Zedge earnings conference call with Participant Access Code: 244501

The call will also be webcast through the Zedge investor relations website: https://investor.zedge.net and will be available through March 15, 2023.

Following the call and continuing through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 44792

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel,
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

Disclaimer

Zedge Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
