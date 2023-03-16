Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
    ZEEL   INE256A01028

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(ZEEL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:39:59 2023-03-17 am EDT
199.45 INR   -3.51%
03/16INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on easing global banking concerns
RE
02/24India tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment
RE
02/24India's Zee Entertainment says merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings
RE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on easing global banking concerns

03/16/2023 | 10:49pm EDT
BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a higher open on Friday, tracking a rebound in global equities after a slew of measures to support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.73% at 17,146 as of 8:15 a.m. IST

The Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses before edging a tad higher on Thursday. Both the benchmarks snapped a five-day losing streak.

Equities in Europe and the United States advanced on Thursday on news that a large group of banks was infusing cash into U.S. lender First Republic Bank alongside a lifeline from Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse. The developments eased concerns of a crisis in the global banking system.

Wall Street equities edged higher. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 1.14%.

Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on March 22, especially after worries about the global financial sector resurfaced last week. Money markets are still pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed.

Information technology stocks could react to the resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan, the chief executive officer of India's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) . Gopinathan, who has resigned barely a year into his second five-year term, will be succeeded by K Krithivasan.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) extended their selling streak to a sixth straight session on Thursday, when they sold a net 2.82 billion rupees ($34.2 million) of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Glenmark Pharma: Co gets U.S. FDA nod to proceed with Phase 1/2 tests of its drug to treat advanced tumors, lymphomas.

** Zee Entertainment: Enters into a settlement agreement with Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) to resolve all disputes and claims.

** Hindustan Aeronautics: Defence ministry approves purchase of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and electronic warfare systems worth $8.5 billion. All orders would be placed with domestic companies.

** Voltas: Company's unit gets multiple project orders worth 17.70 billion rupees.

** Rail Vikas Nigam: Co emerges as lowest bidder for a project worth 1.12 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.5870 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.41% 0.6209 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.68% 0.6708 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.03% 1.12532 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.21429 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.09% 0.67703 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.73049 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.10% 0.134932 Delayed Quote.0.72%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.32% 13.203 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.04% 0.9863 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.06454 Delayed Quote.0.23%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 9.98% 34.27 Delayed Quote.-71.88%
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.32% 433.55 Delayed Quote.0.94%
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED 3.17% 2808.2 Delayed Quote.9.96%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.26% 11.806 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.15% 0.011237 Delayed Quote.0.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.0.57%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.33% 0.6951 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.19% 5653.19 Real-time Quote.0.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.25% 0.57786 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.62353 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
NIFTY 50 0.50% 17067.75 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED 2.90% 63.8 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.17% 0.012125 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6906 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.16% 0.088606 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.37% 3171.25 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.26% 0.92674 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
VOLTAS LIMITED 0.90% 887.8 Delayed Quote.9.25%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED -3.27% 199.45 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
Analyst Recommendations on ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 81 321 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2023 6 087 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net cash 2023 15 240 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 199 B 2 403 M 2 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 182
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 206,70 INR
Average target price 276,55 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Punit Goenka Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Rajarangamani Gopalan Chairman
Nitin Mittal President-Technology & Data
Kishore Adekhandi Krishnamurthy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-21.25%2 191
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.49.37%32 976
FOX CORPORATION7.08%16 745
RTL GROUP S.A.13.59%7 305
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.33%5 900
TEGNA INC.-27.37%3 440