  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEEL   INE256A01028

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(ZEEL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:04:48 2023-02-24 am EST
197.60 INR   -0.53%
02/23India's Zee Entertainment extends fall after insolvency admission
RE
02/23India's Zee Entertainment sinks over 14% on insolvency admission
RE
02/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip as rate hike worries persist
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Zee Entertainment extends fall after insolvency admission

02/23/2023 | 11:35pm EST
Illstration shows Zee Entertainment logo

Zee Entertainment shares fell as much as 5.4% in early trade after closing down nearly 4% in the previous session.

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended their decline on Friday after insolvency proceedings were initiated against the company due to a loan default.

The company's shares, which have lost about 20% so far this year, are on track for their fifth straight session of losses.

Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee on Thursday challenged insolvency proceedings against the company by India's bankruptcy court, and still expected a timely completion of a merger with the local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp.

Multiple analysts have raised concerns about possible delays due to the insolvency proceeding on the Zee-Sony merger that is aimed at creating a $10 billion media powerhouse in India.

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange on Thursday banned the derivatives trading on Zee's stock effective from April 28.

Goenka's petition is coming up for hearing on Friday morning at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 1.89% 11310 Delayed Quote.10.81%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.11% 197.6 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
Financials
Sales 2023 81 340 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2023 7 899 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net cash 2023 22 021 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 191 B 2 309 M 2 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 182
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 198,65 INR
Average target price 290,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Punit Goenka Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rohit Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Rajarangamani Gopalan Chairman
Nitin Mittal President-Technology & Data
Kishore Adekhandi Krishnamurthy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-14.04%2 393
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.55.59%37 446
FOX CORPORATION20.22%18 844
RTL GROUP S.A.15.67%7 505
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.28%7 389
TEGNA INC.2.17%4 834