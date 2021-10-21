Indian court asks Zee to call shareholder meeting in win for Invesco

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Thursday
asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises to call a meeting
of shareholders, as sought by top investor Invesco which
is pushing for the removal of the TV network's CEO and a board
revamp.
Any resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting
will be put on hold, however, until the Bombay High Court
decides on the legality of the Invesco's request for such a
meeting.
Zee and Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Invesco, which owns nearly 18% of Zee via two funds, wants a
shakeup at the Indian TV network over corporate governance
concerns at a time when the company is planning a merger with
the local unit of Japan's Sony Group.
That move is set to create India's biggest broadcaster but
Invesco has raised concerns about options given to Zee's
founding family, which includes its CEO Punit Goenka, to raise
their stake in the merged company to 20%.
Zee's founder and Goenka's father Subhash Chandra has
accused Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover.
Invesco has denied the charge but said that earlier this
year it tried to forge a deal between companies owned by
Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire tycoon
Mukesh Ambani, and Zee.
"In my view, we should not belittle this dispute as a
dispute for control by Invesco," said Mohit Saraf the founder of
Saraf & Partners law firm, which is not involved in the case.
"This dispute will set the litmus test for enforceability of
shareholding rights in this country."
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Abhirup Roy; Editing by
Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)